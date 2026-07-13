Nominations Now Open for 2026-2027 Regents’ Awards

July 13 2026

It’s that time again. The Nevada System of Higher Education is calling for nominations for the 2026-2027 Regents’ Awards, including the Sam Lieberman Regents’ Award for Student Scholarship.

These awards recognize NSHE faculty, staff and students who make a lasting impact through teaching, service, creativity and leadership.

Deadlines to remember:

Regents’ Awards Nominations due Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, by 11:59 p.m. This includes the Creative Activities Award, Teaching Award and Academic Advisor Award.

Sam Lieberman Regents’ Award for Student Scholarship: Nominations due Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by 11:59 p.m. Nominations for this $5,000 award may only be submitted by a full-time CSN employee.

Each award category comes with a $5,000 prize.

Know someone who deserves the spotlight? Nominate them and help celebrate the best of CSN and beyond.

Send nomination packets to the chair of the Internal Recognition Committee, Jennifer Daughtery, at jennifer.daughtery@csn.edu. For more information and nomination forms, visit www.csn.edu/csn-nevada-regents-awards.