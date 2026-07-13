Fort McCoy garrison commander recognizes Tomah VA Medical Center leaders for supporting military community

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presented Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to Tomah VA Medical Center Executive Director Karen Long and Public Affairs Officer Christie B. Clark during a June 26, 2026, recognition ceremony honoring the medical center’s continued support of the Fort McCoy community.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the certificates recognized the Tomah VA Medical Center and its leadership for their longstanding partnership with Fort McCoy and their commitment to serving service members, veterans, military families, retirees, civilian employees, and other members of the installation community.

Fort McCoy and the Tomah VA Medical Center have maintained a strong working relationship for many years through collaboration on veterans' services, health care initiatives, military ceremonies, outreach events, and community engagement efforts.

Because Fort McCoy does not operate a large medical treatment facility, partnerships with regional health care providers such as the Tomah VA Medical Center help ensure members of the installation community have access to quality health care while strengthening support for the military population throughout west-central Wisconsin.

Garrison officials said the recognition also reflected the Army's continued emphasis on community relations and strategic engagement. Building strong relationships with neighboring organizations promotes mutual trust, encourages collaboration, and enhances the Army's ability to accomplish its readiness mission while remaining an engaged and valued member of the communities surrounding the installation.

Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force readiness by serving as a premier training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area that enables warfighters to deploy, fight, and win the nation's wars.

Supporting that mission depends not only on world-class training facilities but also on enduring partnerships with local, state, federal, and community organizations that provide essential services to Soldiers, families, civilians, and veterans.

Likewise, the Tomah VA Medical Center’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Through comprehensive medical services, outreach programs, and partnerships with military installations and community organizations, the medical center helps ensure veterans and eligible beneficiaries receive high-quality care close to home.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, recognizing Long, Clark, and the Tomah VA Medical Center reflects the installation’s appreciation for organizations whose dedication strengthens the connection between the Army and the communities it serves.

Those partnerships not only enhance the quality of life for members of the Fort McCoy community but also contribute to the long-term readiness, resilience, and success of the Total Force.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”