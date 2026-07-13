Senator Umberg Statement on Audit of February 2025 Bar Exam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D–Santa Ana), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the California State Auditor's release of its audit of the February 2025 California Bar Exam:

"The State Auditor's findings confirm what February 2025 Bar Exam applicants already knew: the State Bar's failed administration of the exam was the result of rushed planning, poor oversight, and a failure to adequately vet its vendors. What was supposed to save money instead cost the State Bar a staggering $5.7 million, with millions more in lost revenue and potential legal costs.

The State Bar failed to put the necessary safeguards in place on its own, so the Legislature did. That's why I authored SB 47 (Umberg), requiring this independent audit to provide a full accounting of what went wrong. The State Auditor has now issued several recommendations, and I expect the State Bar to fully implement them so future applicants never face another preventable failure like this.”

###

Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Long Beach, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.