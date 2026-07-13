437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - The American Red Cross partnered with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to host a dog therapy morale event with refreshments on July 8, 2026.

Casey Den Ouden, a Red Cross volunteer, and Chaos, a Red Cross therapy dog, make monthly visits to the 437th AMXS to offer Airmen an opportunity to decompress as they work to ensure the installation’s aircraft are mission-ready.

“We love being able to help bring the morale and positivity that may help service members get through their day,” said Annalyn Kale, American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces regional program manager.

The 437th AMXS is responsible for helping maintain the largest C-17 Globemaster III fleet in the world. Morale is a vital part of the mission.

“Taking care of our Airmen means investing in their well-being, not just their ability to accomplish the mission,” said Maj. Joseph Griffin, 437th AMXS commander. “Chaos and Casey have become a valued part of our squadron through their visits over the past year, and we’re grateful for the joy and encouragement the Red Cross Therapy Dog program continues to bring to our team.”

Therapy dogs help create a relaxed atmosphere, with visits allowing service members to briefly step away from the demands of the mission and connect with the animals.

“I’ve only been here for about three weeks, and this place is nonstop action,” said Senior Airman Kenneth Washington, 437th AMXS crew chief. “Any moment where we feel seen and rewarded with stuff like this is much appreciated.”

For a squadron where slowing down is rarely an option, these moments serve as a reminder that taking time to recharge can help Airmen remain ready to perform at their best and sustain the mission.

“Events like these are just a small token of appreciation for the team’s outstanding work and literal blood, sweat and tears they give to this country day-in and day-out,” said Mary Craig, 437th AMXS Key Support Liaison.