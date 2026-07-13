Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce director for community partnership

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lance Hauser with a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation on July 8, 2026, recognizing his continued support of the installation and the Fort McCoy community.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the certificate presentation honored Hauser’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership between Fort McCoy and the Sparta area while supporting service members, military families, civilian employees, retirees, and the many organizations that contribute to the installation's success.

Garrison officials said relationships with community leaders and organizations such as the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce are an important part of Fort McCoy’s mission beyond its installation boundaries. Through regular collaboration, outreach, and engagement, Fort McCoy works closely with neighboring communities to strengthen regional partnerships that benefit both the Army and west-central Wisconsin.

The recognition also highlighted the Army's emphasis on community relations and strategic engagement. Maintaining open communication and strong partnerships with civic leaders helps promote mutual understanding, supports shared economic and community interests, and reinforces the connection between Fort McCoy and the communities that have supported the installation throughout its more than 115-year history.

Fort McCoy has maintained a close relationship with Sparta and neighboring communities since the installation was established in 1909. That partnership continues today through collaboration with local governments, businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations, and civic groups that help support the installation’s training, mobilization, and readiness missions.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, recognizing community partners such as Hauser reflects the installation’s appreciation for those whose dedication and cooperation help strengthen the bond between Fort McCoy and the communities it serves while contributing to the Army's readiness mission.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”