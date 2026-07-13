Women, Wine & Waders Builds Community Through Fly Fishing

When Pamela Dunlap went fly fishing for the first time in November 2013, she never expected it would later change her life.

“What started as trying something new quickly became a passion that brought me peace, confidence, friendships and a deeper appreciation for the outdoors,” Dunlap said. “It ultimately inspired me to create Women, Wine & Waders in 2015 so other women could discover those same experiences.”

Today, Women, Wine & Waders offers fly-casting clinics, guided adventures, retreats, and educational programs on rivers and streams across West Virginia and beyond. Equipment is provided, making it easier for beginners to try fly fishing. Whether someone has years of experience or has never held a fly rod, the goal is to create a positive, approachable experience where women can learn the sport at their own pace.

“Everyone remembers what it was like to be new, and our community is incredibly encouraging,” Dunlap said. “I wanted to create a welcoming environment where women could learn, connect and build confidence without judgment.”

For many women, the experience goes well beyond learning a new hobby.

“Women spend much of their lives caring for others, balancing careers, family responsibilities and community commitments. These trips provide an opportunity to unplug, recharge and focus on themselves. Being surrounded by supportive women in a beautiful outdoor setting creates space for growth, confidence and renewal,” Dunlap said.

“I’ve watched complete strangers become lifelong friends,” she added. “Women have found fishing partners, travel companions, support systems and sometimes what they describe as a second family. The relationships formed through our trips often extend far beyond the river.”

As Women, Wine & Waders grew, Dunlap turned to the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) for guidance.

“I was looking for resources to help strengthen and grow my business and was introduced to the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. It has been one of the best decisions I’ve made as a business owner,” Dunlap said. “Sometimes as a small business owner you’re so focused on day-to-day operations that you need someone who can help you see the bigger picture and identify opportunities for growth. Working with Julia [Moran, WV SBDC Business Coach] became so much more than business guidance. She believed in my vision, took the time to experience Women Wine & Waders firsthand, and along the way became a cherished friend. Some of the most meaningful gifts of this journey haven’t just been the places it’s taken me; it’s been the people it’s brought into my life.”

For Moran, helping Dunlap expand the business has been just as rewarding.

“Pam is a great person to work with. She’s so smart and energetic and excited every time you see her,” she said. “She’s got a special business and a special mission and cares so much about sharing the beauty of West Virginia and love of fly fishing with women from all walks of life. It’s an honor to be able to help her.”

Now in its 10th year, Dunlap sees Women, Wine & Waders “evolving from being ‘just a fly fishing group’ into a women’s outdoor adventure brand.”

“As we move into our second decade, I want Women, Wine & Waders to continue growing while staying true to our roots,” she said. “I want to introduce more women to fly fishing, expand educational opportunities, offer unique adventures, and continue building a strong community where women feel welcomed and supported.”

Become a WV SBDC Client

The WV SBDC, an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Division of Economic Development, helps small businesses at all stages of development by connecting owners to programs, resources, and coaches.

WV SBDC business coaches have professional certifications ranging from Certified Business Advisor® (CBA), Entrepreneurship Development Professional (EDP), MBAs, design thinking, AI, cybersecurity and exporting, along with experience in technology, innovation, manufacturing, finance, management, HR and marketing.

Sign up here: wvsbdc.com