Prime Dental Joins an Elite Few U.S. Dental Practices Using A.I. Across Most of Its Operations

Fedor Palacios, MBA, and Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata, DDS, co-founders of Prime Dental in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Fewer than 1 in 10 U.S. dental practices use A.I. for admin tasks like phone coverage — this Pembroke Pines practice has for years.

We built Veronica because our phones were going to sit quiet for a week and we didn't want a single caller to feel unheard” — Fedor Palacios, MBA, Co-Founder/COO, Prime Dental

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fewer than 1 in 10 U.S. dental practices using AI for administrative tasks like phone coverage, this Pembroke Pines practice has combined that with AI-assisted diagnostics for years.

Prime Dental, a cosmetic dental office and dental implant center in Pembroke Pines, is speaking publicly for the first time about how deeply artificial intelligence runs through its daily operations—pairing AI-assisted diagnostic imaging in the treatment room with an AI-powered phone system built in-house by its own co-founder and COO, Fedor Palacios, MBA.

A 2026 survey of 300 dental professionals by Dental Reviewed found that just 32% currently use any AI tool, and only 11% use AI for administrative tasks such as answering calls or scheduling. No survey currently tracks how many practices combine both a clinical diagnostic tool and an administrative AI system—but with adoption that low on each side individually, the overlap is almost certainly smaller still, placing practices like Prime Dental among a distinct minority nationally. Prime Dental has quietly been one of them for years.

In the treatment room, Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata, DDS — known to patients and on social media as "Angel Hands," not only for her clinical precision but for the personal care she brings to every case, treating each patient as an individual — has used Pearl, an FDA-cleared AI imaging platform, since the practice's early days. Pearl flags early indicators of decay, bone loss, and other conditions on X-rays for Dr. Rivas-Plata's review, giving her a second set of eyes on every image without replacing her clinical judgment.

The practice's administrative AI has a more personal origin story. At the end of 2025, with staff scheduled off for the holiday break and phones set to go unanswered for days, Co-Founder and COO Fedor Palacios, MBA, built Veronica, an AI phone assistant, to make sure no prospective patient calling after hours reached a dead end. What started as a short-term fix has since become a permanent part of how the practice runs.

"We didn't set out to build a fully AI-enabled practice," Palacios said. "We built Veronica because our phones were going to sit quiet for a week and we didn't want a single caller to feel unheard. From there, it just made sense to keep raising the bar."

"Pearl gives me a second set of eyes on every digital X-ray," Dr. Rivas-Plata said. "Every operatory has its own screen, so I can walk patients through exactly what it's showing in real time, rather than just describing it to them."

The technology sits behind a growing roster of complex procedures, including Invisalign and clear aligners, veneers, and full-arch implant restorations through the practice's Dental Implant Center, serving patients across Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, Weston, and Southwest Ranches. Alongside clinical dentistry, Prime Dental also offers facial aesthetics — including Botox, PRP, and microneedling — within the same upscale, spa-like environment.

Under Dr. Rivas-Plata's clinical direction, the practice also launched a new hygiene system earlier this year with the addition of a full-time registered dental hygienist, Elena Gutierrez, RDH.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://primedental.short.gy/BookOnline or call (754) 300-8929.

About Prime Dental: Prime Dental is a cosmetic and implant dentistry practice located at 10051 Pines Blvd Suite C, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, led by Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata, DDS, and Fedor Palacios, MBA. The practice offers dental implants, All-on-4/All-on-X full-arch restoration, clear aligners, and facial aesthetics in an upscale, patient-focused environment. Prime Dental has earned 400+ Google reviews from the South Florida community. For more information, visit https://primedentalbroward.com or call (754) 300-8929.

Media Contact:

Fedor Palacios, MBA, COO/Co-Founder

(754) 300-8929

info@primedentalbroward.com

Prime Dental Cosmetic Dentist in Pembroke Pines

10051 Pines Blvd Suite C

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

(754) 300-8929

https://primedentalbroward.com

Prime Dental, Pembroke Pines Dentist | Dental Implants & Cosmetic Dentistry

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