TOPDON USA Announces Relocation to Fairfield, New Jersey, to Accommodate Rising Sales, Increased Product Offerings

TOPDON USA Fairfield, NJ Headquarters

TOPDON USA has relocated its U.S. headquarters to a larger facility to accommodate the company’s sustained growth and increased product offerings.

For our dealers, suppliers and network partners, I believe this move also reinforces TOPDON USA’s commitment to building a strong U.S. infrastructure” — Chad Schnitz

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOPDON USA https://www.topdon.us/ ), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive repair professionals and DIYers, has relocated its U.S. headquarters to a larger facility to accommodate the company’s sustained growth and increased product offerings. The new facility located in Fairfield New Jersey is 32,000 sq. ft., approximately 146% larger than the previous location, and includes additional office suites, conference rooms for training and increased warehouse and storage space. Charlotte, NC-based Arthur Elliott , a leading marketing, design and creative agency, was tapped to spearhead the interior design of the facility to create an immersive, mixed-use destination for TOPDON USA."TOPDON USA was founded in 2017 and has since become a trusted brand for reliable auto diagnostic and repair tools and technology across the U.S. and Canada,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. "As a result of the growth and expanding product offerings, we relocated our U.S. headquarters to a larger facility. While only a few miles from our original facility, our new headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, is about far more than additional space. It’s an investment in our team, culture, the growing demand of our customers, and support for future growth and innovation.”The additional warehouse storage offers TOPDON USA additional space to maintain higher stock levels, reduce fulfillment times and ensure product availability. TOPDON USA also offers technology and product training at trade shows, seminars and conferences across the country. The new facility supports those opportunities with space intentionally designed for interactive learning, product demonstrations and in-depth technical training giving TOPDON dealers and partners the chance to experience TOPDON products first-hand.“For our dealers, suppliers and network partners, I believe this move also reinforces TOPDON USA’s commitment to building a strong U.S. infrastructure,” said Schnitz. “We’ve expanded our corporate footprint not only to be a collaborative space for our team, but also to create a welcoming environment for visiting dealers and strategic partners. I believe this approach is important as we continue to scale our operations across North America.”TOPDON USA’s new location is 114 Clinton Rd. Fairfield, NJ 07004.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us

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