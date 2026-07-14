Hannah Schneider Departs BRND House, Teases New Venture

Hannah Schneider

With three successful exits and 17 years building brands and businesses nationwide, the entrepreneur closes a celebrated chapter and begins building the next.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannah Schneider, serial entrepreneur and the founding force behind BRND House, one of Nashville's most recognized agencies in the hospitality marketing and public relations space, has officially departed from the company..After the sale of BRND House in 2023, her formal departure marks the close of a defining chapter—and the third successful business exit of her career. Under her leadership, BRND House earned a reputation as a go-to agency for luxury brands, cementing Nashville’s growing status as a hub for creative and strategic marketing talent."Building BRND House was one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Schneider. "I am so proud of the work we did, the clients we served, and the team we built together. Nashville gave me so much, and I poured everything I had into that agency. I leave this chapter full of gratitude and incredibly excited about what comes next."A marketing expert with 17 years of experience spanning the country, Schneider has built her reputation at the intersection of brand strategy, creative direction, and business operations. Her work has helped shape some of the region's most compelling hospitality brands.While Schneider is not yet ready to reveal details, she has confirmed that she is actively developing a new venture set to launch this fall — one she describes as a natural evolution of everything she has built throughout her career."I've spent my career building brands, businesses, and the strategies behind them, while closely studying what separates a good idea from something that truly endures," Schneider said. "What I'm working on now is the culmination of those lessons, and I'm really excited to share more in the months ahead."Those interested in staying connected with Schneider and receiving updates on her upcoming venture are encouraged to follow her on LinkedIn and at www.hannahschneidercreative.com in the coming months.About Hannah SchneiderSchneider initially relocated from New York City to open Salt & Vine. She later founded and operated Kettner Coffee Supply while building BRND House into a nationally recognized hospitality marketing and public relations agency. Across all three ventures, Schneider has demonstrated a consistent ability to identify opportunity, build from the ground up, and create businesses with lasting value.Hannah Schneider is a serial entrepreneur, marketing executive, and business strategist with 17 years of experience across California, New York, Chicago, and Nashville. She is the founder of Kettner Coffee Supply and BRND House, a Nashville-based agency recognized as a leader in hospitality marketing and public relations, and has successfully built and exited three businesses across the hospitality, food and beverage, and marketing industries.

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