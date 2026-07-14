Orange County Business Journal Names Bisnar Chase 2026 Best Places To Work

2026 Best Places To Work - Bisnar Chase

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP named as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Orange County . The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group. This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce, and businesses.Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal. This marks the firm’s continued excellence in fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive workplace culture.The prestigious annual ranking highlights organizations across Orange County that demonstrate outstanding employee satisfaction, strong leadership, professional development opportunities, and a commitment to work-life balance. Bisnar Chase has earned this honor consistently for more than a decade, reflecting its long-standing dedication to creating an environment where team members thrive.“Our team is the heart of everything we do at Bisnar Chase,” said Brian Chase , Managing Partner. “This recognition from the Orange County Business Journal validates the collaborative, compassionate, and high-performing culture we’ve built together. When our employees feel valued and supported, they deliver exceptional results for our clients — helping injured individuals and families across California secure the justice and compensation they deserve.”The Evaluation ProcessOrganizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County, analyzed the data, and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July 13, 2026 issue.

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