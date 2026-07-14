Quantum Law Group Founding Partner Steven Morris Named Among Los Angeles’ Leading Litigators & Trial Attorneys

Recognition spotlights four decades of complex litigation, financial fluency, and high-stakes results across commercial, insurance, and lender liability matters

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP announced that founding partner Steven Morris has been selected for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys feature, published today.The Los Angeles Business Journal profiles the region's leading litigators and trial attorneys in this annual section, describing them as the trusted advisors clients want in their corner in court. According to the publication, honorees were selected for their demonstrated impact on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."Steve has spent four decades earning the trust of clients in their most difficult moments, and this honor reflects the judgment and results he brings to every case," said Peyman Cohan , founding partner at Quantum Law Group. "His command of the financial and commercial issues at the heart of these disputes sets him apart, and it raises the standard for all of us at the firm. We are proud to see the Business Journal recognize him once again."Steven Morris is a veteran trial lawyer, negotiator, and dispute resolver with four decades of experience guiding clients through high-stakes business, real estate, and insurance disputes. A founding partner at Quantum Law Group, he has earned a reputation for incisive advocacy, strategic judgment, and a commitment to achieving practical results in and out of the courtroom. He has successfully tried and resolved hundreds of matters in state and federal courts, including complex contract and partnership disputes, business "divorces," real estate transaction and construction litigation, insurance coverage claims, and professional liability cases. His practice also includes advising clients and their family law counsel on the often complex business and real estate issues affected by high-net-worth divorce cases.His academic background gives him a structural advantage in cases built around commercial relationships, contractual obligations, and financial harm. As the Business Journal put it, he brings "a level of economic fluency to plaintiff-side litigation that few trial lawyers can match." A trained mediator as well as a litigator, Morris blends tenacity with diplomacy, helping clients navigate emotionally charged disputes and reach durable resolutions through negotiation, arbitration, and other alternative processes where appropriate. He earned his Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law and his B.S., cum laude, in Business Administration and Economics with an emphasis in Real Estate and Finance from California State University, Northridge. He is admitted to practice before all California state courts and the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.The firm has built a track record of significant outcomes for clients facing high-stakes litigation. Quantum recently successfully resolved representation of a family-owned hotel portfolio in a lender liability action against a regional bank accused of manufacturing defaults to force a refinancing of a $35-plus million loan portfolio. The firm's litigators have resolved hundreds of matters in state and federal courts, ranging from complex contract and partnership disputes to insurance coverage claims and professional liability cases.About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight.

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