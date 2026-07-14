Soberlink to Exhibit at the State Bar of Texas Advanced Family Law Course in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TexasBarCLE and the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section will host the Advanced Family Law Course August 9–12, 2026, at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. Soberlink is proud to support the event as an Exhibitor.The Advanced Family Law Course is a cornerstone event for family law professionals in Texas, recognized for its comprehensive curriculum and drawing attorneys, judges, and allied professionals from across the state. The program features sessions covering custody, property, drafting, and legislation, along with substantial MCLE credit including ethics hours, giving practitioners the tools and insights to better serve their clients.Soberlink will be in attendance at the course, connecting with family law professionals committed to supporting accountability and transparency in their work.For more information about the course, visit www.texasbarcle.com/new/register.asp About Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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