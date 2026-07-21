Agile Space Industries Appoints new CTO and Board member

Headshots of Jake Mills (CTO) and Mark Pasquale (board)

Jake Mills as Chief Technology Officer and Mark Pasquale as a member of the Board.

Jake’s combination of deep technical expertise, leadership experience, and customer-focused mindset makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team.” — CEO, Chris Pearson

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Space Industries today announced the appointment of Jake Mills as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Mark Pasquale as an independent member of its Board of Directors, marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates its growth in the space propulsion sector.

Agile Space Industries is experiencing strong momentum, expanding its footprint across multiple states to support the delivery of advanced propulsion products and services. This growth reflects increasing demand for reliable, high-performance in-space propulsion solutions and underscores Agile’s position as a trusted partner in the evolving space economy.

As CTO, Jake Mills will play a critical dual role in guiding Agile’s future. He will oversee all engineering activities across the organization while also shaping the company’s long-term technical vision, including the development of customer-focused technology strategies and product roadmaps aligned with industry needs.

Mills brings more than two decades of experience in the space industry, with a proven track record of leading high-performing engineering teams and scaling advanced propulsion technologies. He previously held leadership roles at Florida Turbine Technologies (now a Kratos Company) and Blue Origin, where he led turbomachinery development and scale-up efforts. At Blue Origin, Mills also trained commercial astronauts and served as Capsule Communicator (CapCom) for New Shepard, demonstrating both technical depth and operational excellence in human spaceflight missions.

“Jake’s combination of deep technical expertise, leadership experience, and customer-focused mindset makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Chris Pearson (Agile CEO). “He will be instrumental in advancing our technology portfolio and ensuring we continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.”

In addition, Agile welcomed Mark Pasquale to its Board of Directors as the company continues to scale and evolve its organizational structure and processes. Pasquale brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in the space industry, including senior executive roles at Lockheed Martin, where he was responsible for managing programs exceeding one billion dollars in value.

“Mark’s extensive experience guiding complex, large-scale aerospace programs and building mature, high-performing organizations will provide invaluable insight as we continue our growth trajectory,” Pearson added.

Together, these leadership additions reinforce Agile Space Industries’ commitment to operational excellence, technical innovation, and strategic growth as it expands its capabilities to serve the space propulsion market.

About Agile Space Industries:

Agile Space Industries is a leading provider of in-space propulsion solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture, and testing of advanced rocket engines. With more than a decade of propulsion testing experience, Agile supports commercial, civil, and national security missions with reliable, high-performance propulsion systems. For more information, visit Agile.space

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