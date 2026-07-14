Hydrolix Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2026 Tech Innovator Awards in the Business Intelligence and Analytics Category

Bot Insights by Hydrolix Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix Hydrolix.io

Hydrolix Bot Insights recognized for its ability to help enterprises detect, understand, and act on AI bot activity at petabyte scale.

Bot traffic used to be a nuisance. Now it’s an existential risk.” — Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product at Hydrolix

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for internet-scale operations, today announced it has been selected as a 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalist by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, for its Bot Insights solution in the Business Intelligence and Analytics category.These annual CRN awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The finalists were selected in 30 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking, and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select finalists based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.Bot Insights addresses one of the fastest-growing blind spots in enterprise security and digital operations: the explosion of AI-driven bot traffic. As generative AI tools and autonomous agents proliferate, organizations face unprecedented volumes of non-human traffic that existing security tools were never designed to handle. Traditional bot detection relies on signature matching and rate limiting, approaches that fail against modern AI bots that can mimic human behavior, rotate identities, and adapt in real time.Bot Insights gives security and operations teams the ability to ingest, process, and analyze log data at petabyte scale in real time, delivering precise classification of bot activity across web applications, APIs, and CDN infrastructure. With Bot Insights, teams can identify malicious crawlers, credential stuffers, content scrapers, and AI training bots and act on that intelligence within seconds rather than hours. The result is reduced fraud exposure, better-protected intellectual property, lower infrastructure costs from unwanted bot traffic, and the operational clarity to distinguish legitimate automation from adversarial activity.“Bot traffic used to be a nuisance. Now it’s an existential risk,” said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product at Hydrolix. “Every organization with a web presence, an API, or content worth protecting is being targeted by AI bots, and most of them have no idea how bad or beneficial those bots can be. Bot Insights changes that. It gives security and operations teams a real-time, high-resolution picture of what’s hitting their infrastructure, who’s behind it, and what to do about it. When you can see everything at petabyte scale and respond in seconds, bot traffic stops being a crisis you react to and becomes a risk and potential benefit you control.”“The 2026 CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalists represent the most forward-thinking offerings shaping the future of the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Each finalist brings a clear vision to market, addressing real-world challenges while delivering measurable value to partners and customers alike. We congratulate this year’s finalists on their commitment to innovation, partner success and meaningful impact across the technology ecosystem.”The 2026 Tech Innovator Awards finalists are spotlighted online . Winners will be announced on Aug. 5.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two core scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics across globally distributed data at internet scale—from servers and microservices to AI agents—while enabling years of data retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, DAZN, NVIDIA, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Elkøp, Hydrolix has grown to more than 700 customers globally. For more information, visit their official website About The Channel Company: The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel’s most trusted authority and impartial advocate, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Media Contact(s):Abby RossHydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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