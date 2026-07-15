Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

All photos courtesy of Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates our commitment to understanding the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patients so we can provide the highest level of care...” — Dr. Brian Harris, medical director of Children's Neuroscience Institute

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute has been designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), making it the only pediatric neuroscience program in the region to earn this distinction.

The designation recognizes organizations whose staff have completed specialized training to better understand and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To achieve certification, team members at Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute completed comprehensive training focused on autism, sensory awareness, communication strategies and best practices for delivering exceptional care to patients and families.

The certification reflects Orlando Health's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment where every child receives compassionate, individualized care tailored to their unique needs.

"Families of children with autism often face unique challenges when accessing healthcare, and it's our responsibility to make every interaction as comfortable and supportive as possible," says Dr. Brian Harris, medical director of Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute. "Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates our commitment to understanding the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patients so we can provide the highest level of care while helping reduce anxiety and improve the overall experience for children and their families."

The Certified Autism Center™ designation is awarded by IBCCES, the global leader in autism and cognitive differences training and certification. Certification requires staff to complete ongoing education and training to ensure they remain current on evidence-based practices and continue delivering high-quality care for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

"At Orlando Health, we're continually looking for ways to improve the experience for every patient and family we serve," says Dr. Harris. "This certification is another step in ensuring children with autism and other sensory needs receive care in an environment where they feel understood, respected and supported."

"Healthcare should be accessible, welcoming, and responsive to the unique needs of every patient," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman. "By earning the CertifiedAutism Center™ designation, Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute is demonstrating its commitment to equipping its team with the knowledge and skills needed to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive children and their families. We're proud to partner with organizations like Orlando Health that are leading the way in creating more inclusive healthcare experiences."

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App™, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

Orlando Health Children's Neuroscience Institute provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions affecting infants, children and adolescents. Its multidisciplinary team includes pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons and other specialists who work together to deliver coordinated, family-centered care.

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About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a private not-for-profit, integrated academic healthcare system with $15 billion of assets under management, that serves the southeastern United States – including Florida and Alabama – and Puerto Rico. With corporate offices in Orlando, Florida the system provides a complete continuum of care across a network of medical centers and institutes, community and specialty hospitals, physician practices, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare, and long-term and behavioral health care services. Founded more than 100 years ago, Orlando Health’s mission is to improve the health and the quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve. The system provided nearly $1.7 billion in community impact in the form of community benefit programs and services, Medicare shortfalls, bad debt, community-building activities and capital investments in FY 23, the most recent period for which the information is available. For more information, visit orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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