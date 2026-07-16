California Small Business Documents Emerging Imbalance Between Organized Cybercrime and AI-Driven Customer Support

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On Tour, a Moment of Rest and Reflection

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Andrew Feinstein with the Sisters at a So Cal Beach

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Inside the Grow Operations (image by Andrew Feinstein)

The Sisters of the Valley Share Their Journey with Automated Support Systems

On one side are organized teams of real people, patiently working together to execute increasingly complex social-engineering attacks. On the other side are the victims . . .”
— Sister Hilda
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Valley, the California-based women’s wellness company, has published a new analysis documenting what it describes as an emerging imbalance between increasingly organized cybercrime and the automated customer-support systems that many businesses now encounter after an attack.

The article follows the company's own experience responding to a months-long social-engineering operation that resulted in the loss of administrative control over key Meta business assets. Rather than focusing solely on that incident, the article examines a broader trend affecting businesses that increasingly depend on digital platforms for marketing, communications, and commerce.

"It is an unsettling contrast," said Sister Hilda, one of the newest Sisters at the California farm, joining with a degree in mathematics and set to begin graduate school this fall. "On one side are organized teams of real people, patiently working together through sophisticated collaboration tools to execute increasingly complex social-engineering attacks. On the other side are the victims, attempting to report those attacks through automated systems that repeatedly block any attempts to report the problem. One side is adapting rapidly; the other keeps hearing that recovery options have been exhausted."

The article argues that organized cybercriminals have evolved into patient, sophisticated operations capable of cultivating trust over weeks or even months. They have learned to exploit the very collaboration tools that were built to help legitimate businesses work together. When those same businesses discover they have been deceived, they often find themselves facing AI-driven support systems where every path seems to end with some variation of, "We've exhausted our recovery options."

Rather than assigning blame to artificial intelligence itself, the article asks whether the rapid replacement of experienced human support with automated systems has created an unintended gap that sophisticated criminal organizations are increasingly able to exploit. The full article can be found here: "When AI Replaces Human Support, Who Helps the Small Business That Gets Hacked?"

The article sits in the library next to another in the series that explains the Call Her Daddy Podcast Team impersonation scam.

About Sisters of the Valley

Sisters of the Valley is a California-based women’s wellness company and spiritual community dedicated to the craft of natural plant medicine. Founded in 2015, the organization is known internationally for its small-batch CBD products, lunar-cycle medicine-making traditions, and advocacy for the legalization and responsible use of cannabis. Through its educational outreach and media presence, the Sisters continue to advocate for ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, and compassionate alternatives in wellness.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
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California Small Business Documents Emerging Imbalance Between Organized Cybercrime and AI-Driven Customer Support

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Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
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Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
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The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

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