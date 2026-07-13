Tobacco-Free Broome and Tioga Announces $35,000 Funding Opportunity to Advance Tobacco-Free Communities

Binghamton, NY — July 10, 2026 — The Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga (TFBT) Program is inviting grassroots organizations to apply for funding made available through the Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) grant, held by the New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Tobacco Control. The program will award a total of $35,000 to support community-led efforts that reduce commercial tobacco-related health disparities and promote healthier environments across Broome and Tioga Counties.

The funding opportunity is designed to empower local organizations that serve populations disproportionately impacted by the commercial tobacco industry’s marketing tactics, widespread tobacco and vapor product availability, and high rates of tobacco related diseases. Selected organizations will work in partnership with TFBT staff to engage community members and advance policy, systems, and environmental changes that improve public health.

All ATFC grantees are required to dedicate funds through subawards to collaborate with local organizations to support communities that are targeted by the commercial tobacco industry in an inequitable way, and/or those that experience higher rates of tobacco-related death and disease.

Applicants may propose projects focused on one or more of the following priority initiatives:

Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing

Tobacco Product Waste and the Environment

Retail Environment

Tobacco-Free Outdoor Spaces

Funded activities may include but are not limited to community conversations, educational outreach, resident engagement, policy education, and partnerships with local organizations and municipal leaders to create lasting improvements in community health.

Eligible applicants include grassroots organizations serving Broome and Tioga Counties that work with communities disproportionately affected by commercial tobacco use and its health consequences.

Projects will be implemented between August 17, 2026, and April 30, 2027, with the potential for additional funding beyond the initial project period.

Applications must be submitted no later than August 10, 2026.

For application materials or additional information, contact:

Nikole Hurlbert

Supervising Public Health Educator

Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga

Broome County Health Department

225 Front Street Binghamton, NY 13905

Phone: (607) 778-2885

Email: nikole.hurlbert@broomecountyny.gov

About Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga

The Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga (TFBT) Program works to reduce the burden of commercial tobacco use through education, community engagement, and policy initiatives that promote healthier, tobacco-free environments. The program is funded through the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Tobacco Control and works collaboratively with community partners to advance health equity throughout Broome and Tioga Counties.