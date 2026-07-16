Austin Institute of Dental Medicine Opens Comprehensive Dental Center in Central Austin

54-chair dental center brings general dentistry, specialized care, faculty-guided treatment, advanced technology, and extended access together under one roof

AIDM was built around a simple idea: bring comprehensive care, modern technology, education, and patient-centered service together in a setting that is easier to access and easier to navigate.” — Kathleen Weeks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Institute of Dental Medicine (AIDM) today announced the opening of its comprehensive dental center at 1401 Philomena Street in Austin, expanding access to coordinated dental care for individuals and families across Central Texas.AIDM was designed to make high-quality dental care more accessible, comfortable, and seamless for patients. The center combines general dentistry, advanced specialty services, modern technology, flexible scheduling, transparent financial discussions, and an education-centered care model in one location.Patients at AIDM receive care from licensed dentists and residents in advanced dental education programs, with faculty oversight based on the type of care provided. Specialty treatment is overseen by board-certified or specialty-qualified faculty dentists, while advanced general dentistry care is supervised by experienced faculty dentists. This collaborative model emphasizes clinical review, patient education, informed choice, and coordinated treatment planning.“Patients should feel informed, respected, and supported when making decisions about their dental health,” said Kathleen Weeks of Austin Institute of Dental Medicine. “AIDM was built around a simple idea: bring comprehensive care, modern technology, education, and patient-centered service together in a setting that is easier to access and easier to navigate.”Coordinated care in one modern locationAIDM brings a broad range of dental services together in one center, helping patients reduce the confusion and delays that can come from moving between multiple offices for different stages of care.Services include preventive and general dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, dentures, full-mouth rehabilitation, root canal treatment, and orthodontics. The center also provides specialized care in pediatric dentistry and periodontics — including surgical periodontal treatments and implant placement — overseen by board-certified specialists.With 54 treatment chairs and extended hours planned Monday through Saturday, AIDM gives patients more flexibility to schedule care around work, school, and family responsibilities — whether they need a routine dental visit or a more complex, coordinated treatment plan.Education-centered dentistryAIDM’s care model is connected to advanced dental education programs in general dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and endodontics. This academic-style environment allows patients to benefit from a team-based approach, where cases can be reviewed, discussed, and planned with input from faculty and clinicians.The model is especially helpful for patients with complex needs, including missing teeth, dental anxiety, prior dental challenges, medically involved treatment planning, or multi-step restorative care.Technology, comfort, and patient experienceAIDM’s facility includes modern imaging, digital dentistry tools, surgical treatment areas, and laboratory capabilities designed to support diagnosis, planning, and care delivery. The center also emphasizes patient comfort, clear communication, and a judgment-free experience for patients who may feel anxious, embarrassed, or uncertain about returning to dental care.Sedation options may be available based on clinical evaluation, patient health history, provider recommendation, and applicable safety requirements.Transparent financial conversationsConsistent with its mission to improve access, AIDM provides clear cost estimates before treatment begins whenever possible. The center accepts many insurance plans and offers financing options for qualified patients. Patients can also discuss phased treatment plans when appropriate, helping families make informed decisions based on clinical priorities, timing, and budget.AIDM does not guarantee specific clinical outcomes, and all treatment recommendations are based on individual evaluation, diagnosis, patient goals, and clinical judgment.Patients can learn more or request an appointment at https://aidm.org About Austin Institute of Dental MedicineAustin Institute of Dental Medicine is a modern dental care and education center located in Austin, Texas. AIDM brings together comprehensive dental services, advanced technology, experienced faculty, licensed dentists, and residents in advanced dental education programs to support accessible, coordinated, and patient-centered care. Its mission is to improve the dental care experience through education, innovation, comfort, transparency, and clinical excellence.

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