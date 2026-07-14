Clean Yard Expands Dog Waste Removal Service to Spring Hill and Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Clean Yard — professional dog waste removal service serving Nashville and Chicago

Franklin-based pet waste removal company extends Nashville-area coverage to serve residential subscribers in Williamson and Rutherford counties

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Yard LLC, a professional dog waste removal service headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, announced today that it has expanded residential service coverage to include Spring Hill and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The expansion extends the company's footprint across two of the fastest-growing counties in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area.The company began serving Franklin and the greater Nashville area in 2025 and has since built a base of residential subscribers who rely on Clean Yard for weekly and bi-weekly yard cleaning. With today's announcement, homeowners in Spring Hill (Williamson and Maury counties) and Murfreesboro (Rutherford County) can now schedule ongoing pet waste removal service directly through the company's website at cleanyard.com."Spring Hill and Murfreesboro are home to tens of thousands of dog owners, and those communities have been asking for a reliable, professional option for yard maintenance," said Alex Wentland, owner of Clean Yard LLC. "Our expansion into these areas is a direct response to that demand."Clean Yard's residential service operates on a subscription model with no long-term contracts required. Customers may select weekly or bi-weekly service schedules and can cancel or adjust their plan at any time. The company is fully licensed and insured, and all equipment is sanitized with kennel-grade disinfectant between every client visit — a practice the company maintains regardless of service frequency or property size.The service is designed to be low-friction for homeowners. Clients do not need to be present during visits, and Clean Yard does not require pets to be off-premise. Service confirmation is provided following each completed visit.The Spring Hill and Murfreesboro expansion follows continued residential growth across both counties, which have consistently ranked among the fastest-growing communities in Tennessee over the past several years. Clean Yard serves single-family residences as well as properties with multiple dogs or large yard footprints.Residents in Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, and surrounding Williamson and Rutherford county communities can learn more and schedule service at cleanyard.com.---About Clean Yard: Clean Yard is a professional dog waste removal service serving the Nashville, Tennessee and Chicago, Illinois metropolitan areas. Founded in 2025, Clean Yard provides weekly, bi-weekly, and one-time pet waste removal services for residential and commercial clients including HOAs and apartment communities. Clean Yard is fully licensed, insured, and sanitizes all equipment with kennel-grade disinfectant between every visit. No long-term contracts required. Learn more at cleanyard.com.

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