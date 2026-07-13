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Commercial Vehicle Safety Division to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement during Operation Safe Driver Week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police is participating in Operation Safe Driver Week, a nationwide traffic safety campaign taking place this week to reduce crashes through education and high-visibility traffic enforcement.

As part of the all-hands-on-deck enforcement effort, Commercial Vehicle Safety Specialists will conduct increased patrols across Idaho, focusing on unsafe driving behaviors by both commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers. The emphasis will target behaviors that increase crash risk, including:

  • Speeding
  • Following too closely
  • Distracted driving
  • Improper lane changes
  • Failure to obey traffic control devices
  • Aggressive or reckless driving
  • Failure to wear a seat belt

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driver behavior is a contributing factor in approximately 94% of traffic crashes in the United States.

Operation Safe Driver Week is an annual initiative led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in partnership with law enforcement agencies across North America to improve driver behavior and reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho

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Commercial Vehicle Safety Division to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement during Operation Safe Driver Week

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