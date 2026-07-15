Mexico Seeks Enforcement of $30.2 Million Judgment Against Influencer 'Vegas Dave'

Vegas Dave with Silver Purse and White Glasses michelle pelaez caballero

A civil court in Los Cabos admitted proceedings to enforce a Nevada judgment against David Oancea, which could establish a precedent in Baja California Sur.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo Platinum has initiated proceedings in Mexico to recognize and enforce a final judgment issued by the District Court of the State of Nevada, against David Nakama Oancea , publicly known as "Vegas Dave," in the amount of more than US$30.2 million, together with post-judgment interest, attorneys' fees, and any additional amounts awarded under the judgment. The recognition sought in Mexico is based upon a final judgment entered by the District Court of the State of Nevada.According to the company, the legal action was filed following indications that properties located in Baja California Sur could be transferred and may become subject to enforcement proceedings to satisfy the judgment.The proceeding arises from the judgment entered on July 17, 2025, in Case No. A-24-892991-B by the District Court of the State of Nevada.The Second Civil Court of First Instance in Los Cabos admitted the recognition and enforcement proceeding under Case No. 196/2026 and ordered service of process on the defendant, thereby initiating the procedure established under Mexican law for the recognition and potential enforcement of foreign judicial judgments.If the judgment is recognized, Mexican authorities may enforce against real property located in Los Cabos and La Paz that, according to the court filing, forms part of the assets associated with the defendant.Cabo Platinum stated that the proceeding represents a relatively uncommon legal matter in Baja California Sur because it involves the recognition and enforcement in Mexico of a civil judgment issued by a United States court against assets located within Mexican territory.According to Cabo Platinum, the judgment originated from litigation involving breach of contract, misappropriation of confidential business information, defamation, and tortious interference with business relations.According to the judgment entered by the District Court of the State of Nevada in Case No. A-24-892991-B, the court determined that David Nakama Oancea, together with Michelle Pelaez Caballero, obtained access to confidential information belonging to Cabo Platinum that was subsequently used to directly solicit the company's clients.The judgment also references communications sent to customers, suppliers, and media outlets containing allegations of fraud against Cabo Platinum. According to the court's ruling, those allegations were rejected during the proceedings. The court further found David Nakama Oancea civilly liable for breach of contract, defamation, and tortious interference with business relations, and entered judgment against him in the amount of US$30,200,590.10, together with the additional amounts provided for in the judgment.According to Cabo Platinum, public records relating to properties located in Baja California Sur prompted the filing of the recognition and enforcement proceeding in Mexico.Cabo Platinum stated that it will continue to pursue the proceeding in accordance with applicable law.The judgment was entered in Case No. A-24-892991-B before the District Court of the State of Nevada. The Mexican recognition and enforcement proceeding is pending under Case No. 196/2026 before the Second Civil Court of First Instance in Los Cabos.Legal Inquiries:Guerrero & Guerrero Abogados, S.C.Max Guerrero GarciaBlvd. Paseo Los Cabos #150, Plaza Las Velas, Suite, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, C.P. 23400, Mexico+52 (624) 116-1754maxgg@maxlawfirm.mx

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