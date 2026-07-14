Commio Wins Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine

Commio's RCS for Business wins Visionary Spotlight Award

RCS for Business turns text messages into branded, interactive experiences that build loyalty, boost engagement, and drive conversions

Commio’s development team saw the value of RCS from the beginning and moved quickly. That enabled us to support customers as soon as the nation’s three largest carriers made RCS available.” — Michael Moran, Commio CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio, a leading provider of cloud voice and messaging services, announced today that ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Commio’s RCS for Business platform with a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award in the Emerging Technology Breakthrough category.Each year, ChannelVision’s editors and independent judges evaluate entries based on a range of criteria, including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.RCS for Business enhances customer communications by bringing verified branding, rich media, interactive features, suggested replies, and mobile-friendly actions into the messaging experience, helping businesses create more engaging and actionable customer interactions.“Commio’s development team saw the value of RCS from the beginning and moved quickly to build those capabilities into our messaging platform,” says Michael Moran, CEO of Commio. “That early investment enabled us to support customers as soon as the nation’s three largest carriers made RCS available, and we’re proud to have those efforts recognized by ChannelVision Magazine.”Commio offers two ways for companies to send RCS messages: a messaging API, which can be integrated into virtually any CPaaS application for seamless delivery, and a comprehensive content creation suite in commio.io called Commio Canvas. The Commio Canvas user interface makes it easy to build, store, and send messages with no IT support required, and includes a preview of how messages will appear on both Apple and Android phones.Commio’s expert Professional Services team guides customers through the onboarding and brand registration process and provides ongoing support to ensure compliance with evolving messaging rules and regulations.The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards are among the channel’s longest-running awards programs, having celebrated innovation, leadership and success for more than a decade. The VSAs also serve as a trusted resource for channel partners, helping them identify leading solutions like Commio’s in an increasingly complex technology ecosystem.“The 2026 VSAs reflect a rapidly evolving channel, with advisors navigating emerging AI-driven technologies and shifting buyer expectations,” says ChannelVision president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “The VSAs help cut through the noise by recognizing the companies who are delivering innovation and measurable business value. On behalf of ChannelVision, congratulations to all of this year’s VSA winners.”For more information, please visit the product page on Commio.com About CommioCommio’s highly customizable communications platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. Commio provides agile, cloud-based telecommunications that enable businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time, US-based support and intelligent routing solutions. In addition to RCS for Business, Commio offers Branded Calling ID™, AI Voice, and other related voice and messaging services.Commio and thinQ are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About ChannelVision MagazineChannelVision Magazine ( www.channelvisionmag.com ), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO ( www.cvxexpo.com ) community gathering, each November in Glendale, Arizona.

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