'Leaf' by Jamie Yieh Explores Family Legacy, Cultural Identity, and Medical Innovation

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Yieh, a Chinese American author and biomedical engineer, has released his debut novel, “Leaf,” A speculative fiction thriller that intricately weaves together themes of family, legacy, cultural identity, sacrifice, and groundbreaking medical innovation to offer readers an emotionally resonant story brimming with suspense and heart.Set against the backdrop of shifting generational ties and the weight of unspoken histories, “Leaf” dives into a powerful narrative that asks, "What do we owe our families, our past, and ourselves?"Told through multiple vantage points, Jamie Yieh’s writing crafts a complex, multigenerational drama that melds the intrigue of speculative fiction with the intricacies of Asian American storytelling.“I want readers to feel that deep connection between the past and present - how roots shape us even when we’re unaware,” Yieh explains. Inspired by his own experiences balancing tradition and ambition, Yieh’s story echoes universal themes of belonging and identity that resonate across cultures. The infusion of Yieh’s professional insights as a biomedical engineer adds an inventive twist, bringing a layer of realism to the speculative medical innovations featured in the novel.Key Highlights of “Leaf”• A story about unseen bonds: Exploring how the past refuses to fade, shaping not just our lives but those of future generations.• A stunning blend of genres: Combining speculative fiction with family drama and medical thriller elements, “Leaf” tells an unforgettable story of love, loss, and resilience.• A unique connection to cultural heritage: Yieh integrates the nuances of Asian American identity and immigration narratives, presenting a fresh, deeply personal perspective.Jamie Yieh holds a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University and an MBA from Rutgers University. Drawing from his 25 years in the medical device industry and his lived experiences as the child of immigrant parents, his work provides a rich, authentic voice in the literary landscape. Alongside the release of “Leaf,” Yieh is working on his second novel, “C^2,” a sci-fi thriller exploring a med-tech experiment gone awry.For readers seeking gripping speculative fiction, multigenerational family stories, or thought-provoking discussions on identity, “Leaf” is a compelling, genre-defying debut brimming with depth and detail.“Leaf” (ISBN: 9781970844443) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:“Leaf” follows multiple protagonists as they navigate the ripple effects of past choices on their present lives. This complex, intersecting narrative centers on first-generation Chinese Americans forging their own paths. There is David Shia, an aspiring entrepreneur struggling to escape the shadow of his family's history while chasing a seemingly unattainable love, Cindy Que.A decade later, the vantage point shifts to Michael Shie, a rising NBA player who finds himself cross paths with David's former love interest on a bustling movie set. Braiding these timelines together is James Xie, a brilliant health sciences innovator who has engineered a revolutionary nanotechnology designed to heal brain illnesses. As this groundbreaking science deploys, it binds these three men together in ways none of them could have ever anticipated.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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