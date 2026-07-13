Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal and Henry Rogano to Speak at SPAC Deal Meets

Founder, CEO and CIO Vik Mittal, CFA, and Senior Investment Associate Henry Rogano to join the inaugural SPAC Deal Meets, New York, July 14, 2026

The SPAC market has become far more selective, and that discipline is healthy. Sponsor quality and the fit between the target and the structure matter more today than they have in years.” — Vik Mittal, CFA, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Meteora Capital

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora") today announced that Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer Vik Mittal, CFA, and Senior Investment Associate Henry Rogano will speak at SPAC Deal Meets, an invite-only, deal-focused gathering of SPAC sponsors, investors, capital-markets advisors, and founders, at Yotel in New York on July 14, 2026.

Henry Rogano will join the panel "PIPE Investment in the Current Environment: Pricing, Terms and Confidence" at 12:00 p.m. ET, addressing how PIPE structures are being priced and negotiated in a more selective capital-markets environment. Vik Mittal will participate in the fireside chat "Private Targets & SPAC Fit: What Makes a Compelling Merger Candidate" at 12:45 p.m. ET, discussing what distinguishes durable de-SPAC candidates from the broader universe.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm and an active participant in the SPAC market as a sponsor, anchor investor, and provider of PIPE and structured capital for de-SPAC transactions. Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm partners with sponsors and management teams to bring high-quality businesses to the public markets. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with an office in New York. For more information, visit www.meteoracapital.com.

Event: SPAC Deal Meets | July 14, 2026 | Yotel, 570 Tenth Avenue at W 42nd St, New York, NY | https://events.spacdeals.club/

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