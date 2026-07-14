Rivage Travel Outlines What Sandals Resorts Jamaica Renovations Mean for 2026 and 2027 Bookings

Jonathan and Angela Sandals CRC Diamond Elite Advisors from Rivage Travel

Sandals South Coast, Sandals Montego Bay, and Sandals Caribbean Cay are scheduled to reopen within weeks of each other in Q4 2026.

Couples who wait for post-renovation photos could be looking at secondary room categories by the time they're ready to book.” — Jonathan Patton, Diamond Elite Advisor, Rivage Travel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three of Sandals Jamaica's resorts are currently closed for renovation and scheduled to reopen within weeks of each other before the end of 2026. For couples planning Caribbean trips in 2026 and 2027, that timeline has real implications for what's available to book, when to book, and what to expect when these resorts reopen.

"This is not a typical single-resort renovation," says Jonathan Patton, founder of Rivage Travel and a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor. "You have three properties in the same country being rebuilt simultaneously. Couples who don't account for impending popularity are going to find limited availability in certain room categories during prime winter travel windows."

The Three Properties and What's Changing

Sandals South Coast, the brand's overwater-bungalow property on Jamaica's south shore, is scheduled to reopen November 18, 2026. The renovation adds BLŪM café, Butch's Island Chop House with a dedicated martini bar, and refreshed Overwater Butler Villas. There is also a brand new room category and first for Sandals, the Beachfront Club Two Queen Junior Suite will be available for the first time when the resort reopens, representing the first new room tier introduced at Sandals South Coast in several years.

Sandals Montego Bay, the brand's original flagship Jamaica property, is scheduled to reopen December 18, 2026. The renovation introduces Buccan, an island-authentic open-air restaurant where guests are seated family style, alongside Scrimshaw for fresh seafood, a Bay Roc Rum Club, and a new Parisol Beach Club. The renovation also preserves the swim-up bar that made Sandals Montego Bay's pool deck one of the most iconic features.

The third property is the most significant from a scope standpoint. Sandals Royal Caribbean is being fully rebranded as Sandals Caribbean Cay, with a reopening scheduled for the week before Christmas 2026. The rebrand includes 84 new rooms, bringing the property to 291 total accommodations, along with new room categories including SkyPool, Swim-Up, and Oceanview Butler Suites. New dining concepts include Suppa, Keynote Rum Bar, and Heart & Sol café. The private island, Sandals Cay, is also being expanded as part of the project.

"The rebrand of Sandals Royal Caribbean to Sandals Caribbean Cay is the one I'm watching most closely," Patton says. "Adding 84 rooms and introducing swim-up and SkyPool butler categories at a property that previously didn't have them changes the competitive landscape of that resort within the Jamaica lineup."

What This Means for Booking Decisions

Couples considering Jamaica for late 2026 or early 2027 are booking into an unusual window. All three properties will have reopened within roughly five weeks of each other, and post-renovation demand typically runs higher than average as couples who deferred during closures rebook. Butler suite categories in particular tend to fill faster after renovations, as the new room products attract attention before inventory adjustments are made.

Patton advises clients to book before the resorts reopen rather than waiting to see reviews. "Post-renovation, the best room inventory goes quickly. The couples who wait for photos and early reviews are often looking at secondary categories by the time they're ready to commit."

The Sandals promotional calendar also interacts with these reopening windows. The weekly 777 promotion, which applies additional discounts to specific room categories for seven days, has historically included newly renovated room categories in the months following a property refresh. APEX, the post-booking promotion monitoring system maintained by Best Caribbean Resorts, tracks these promotional windows and flags eligible savings opportunities for existing reservations without requiring clients to monitor the calendar themselves.

More information on the upcoming Jamaica reopening timeline and what's new at each resort is available through the Sandals Jamaica reopening 2026 guide at Best Caribbean Resorts.

Rivage Travel offers complimentary planning consultations for couples considering Sandals Jamaica resorts. More information is available from the Rivage Travel Sandals travel advisor team.

ABOUT RIVAGE TRAVEL

Rivage Travel is a boutique travel consultancy founded by Jonathan and Angela Patton and based in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency specializes exclusively in Sandals and Beaches Resorts and has booked more than 2,800 Sandals and Beaches vacations. Rivage Travel has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status, the highest tier within the Chairman's Royal Club recognition hierarchy, above Platinum Elite and Elite, for four consecutive years. Rivage Travel has been recognized by Sandals Resorts International as the #1 Sandals travel agency in the United States at the most recent STAR Awards ceremony held at Sandals Saint Vincent. Jonathan Patton was also recognized by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as the Top Travel Advisor USA for May 2026. Planning consultations are available at no charge. More information is available at rivagetravel.com.

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