McObject Announces eXtremeDB 9.0 Featuring Native ANN Indexes and a New Ultra-Lightweight Edge Client for IoT

eXtremeDB 9.0 Featuring Native ANN Indexes and a New Ultra Lightweight Edge Client for IoT

9.0 update accelerates embedded AI, predictive maintenance, and computer vision workloads.

Requiring 8 KB of memory or less, the Edge Client enables structured, transactional data handling on devices that previously could not support a database at all.” — McObject

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McObject announces eXtremeDB 9.0, a major update to its embedded database system introducing two significant advancements for developers building intelligent, resource constrained systems: native Approximate Nearest Neighbor (ANN) indexes and a new Edge Client requiring as little as 8 KB of memory.These enhancements strengthen eXtremeDB’s position as the database engine for mission critical embedded systems, edge AI workloads, and IoT deployments that demand deterministic performance, minimal footprint, and reliable upstream data movement.A New Era of Intelligent Querying: ANN Indexes Arrive in eXtremeDBVersion 9.0 introduces Approximate Nearest Neighbor (ANN) indexes, enabling developers to perform high speed similarity searches on high dimensional data directly inside the database engine. This capability is increasingly essential for modern workloads such as:• Sensor fusion and anomaly detection• Predictive maintenance and industrial AI• Computer vision and pattern recognition• Recommendation engines and personalization• Edge deployed machine learning inferenceUnlike external ANN libraries that bolt onto an application, eXtremeDB’s ANN indexes are native, transactionally consistent, and optimized for embedded environments—including AMP (Asymmetric Multiprocessing) architectures, multi core CPUs, and resource constrained systems.Introducing the eXtremeDB Edge Client: IoT Data Management in 8 KB or LessVersion 9.0 debuts the eXtremeDB Edge Client, a purpose built configuration of eXtremeDB designed for ultra resource constrained IoT devices. Requiring 8 KB of memory or less, the Edge Client enables structured, transactional data handling on devices that previously could not support a database at all.A “Write Only” Database for the Smallest DevicesThe Edge Client is engineered for scenarios where devices must generate structured data but cannot store it locally:• Uses the same DDL as full eXtremeDB editions to define schemas• Supports start/commit/abort of transactions• On commit, data is immediately transmitted upstream• After transmission, local storage is reclaimed, keeping memory usage to the absolute minimumData transmission is carried out through McObject’s proven Active Replication Fabric ™, ensuring reliable, efficient movement of committed transactions to more capable systems upstream.Referential Integrity at the EdgeFor devices that must write more than simple single record types, the Edge Client supports multiple connected or related record types, preserving referential integrity before transmitting data upstream. This makes it ideal for multi sensor modules, embedded controllers, and industrial IoT nodes producing relational telemetry.Additional Enhancements in eXtremeDB 9.0Version 9.0 also includes improved MVCC transaction scheduling, performance optimizations for the Python, Java, and C# APIs, support for .NET 8 and later while continuing support for the .NET Framework, Python support through version 3.14, persistent kernel runtime parameters that eliminate configuration drift across restarts, enhanced time-series analytics, support for additional SSL/TLS libraries including wolfSSL and Mbed TLS, and an expanded REST API.Learn more about eXtremeDB 9.0 with a free trial: www.McObject.com -----About McObjectMcObject is a global leader in embedded database technology. Celebrating 25 years of providing our customers with exceptional data management solutions, eXtremeDB has powered mission critical systems across aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and defense. McObject delivers high performance, deterministic data management solutions for environments where reliability is non negotiable.

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