British Polygraph Network Named Best Polygraph Company at THE 2026 Greater London Enterprise Awards

The British Polygraph Network (BPN) has been named Best Polygraph Company at the 9th Annual Greater London Enterprise Awards 2026,

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award follows previous honours received by the company and its Managing Director, Agata Koziol, who was recognised as Best Female Polygrapher in the UK. The British Polygraph Network also received the UK Enterprise Excellence Award for Polygraph Services 2024.The company's senior examiner, Don Cargill, has also received several industry awards. In 2023, he was named Best Polygraph Examiner at the 7th Annual SME News Awards, following earlier recognitions including Most Trusted Supplier of Polygraph Services 2022 and Polygraph Company of the Year 2022.In 2022, Mr Cargill received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Polygraph Excellence from the British and European Polygraph Association, recognising his contribution to the polygraph profession.Mr Cargill graduated from a polygraph training academy in the United States in 2006 and has conducted more than 19,000 polygraph examinations during his career. He currently serves as Chairman of the British and European Polygraph Association, the UK's largest professional association for polygraph examiners. He is also a full member of the American Polygraph Association and the American Association of Police Polygraphers.In addition to his examination work, Mr Cargill developed VAST, which the company describes as the world's first automated polygraph system. During his career, he has worked on a number of high-profile investigations and regularly delivers presentations to professional audiences in the UK and overseas.The British Polygraph Network operates from offices in Ealing Common, West London, where it provides polygraph examinations for private individuals, legal professionals, employers and organisations throughout the United Kingdom.Commenting on the latest award, Managing Director Agata Koziol said:"We are delighted to receive this recognition. These awards reflect the professionalism, dedication and experience of our entire team. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of polygraph practice and providing an independent, confidential service to every client."About the British Polygraph NetworkThe British Polygraph Network is a London-based provider of professional polygraph examination services. The company conducts examinations for legal, corporate and private clients across the UK and is committed to maintaining internationally recognised professional standards through accredited training and membership

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