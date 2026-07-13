Aroostook County Adult Treatment & Recovery Court Accepts First Participant

Date: 7/13/2026

The Maine Judicial Branch marked a significant milestone in expanding access to evidence-based treatment and accountability by admitting the first participant to the Aroostook County Adult Treatment & Recovery (TRC) Court on July 10. The TRC's inaugural session at the Aroostook County Superior Courthouse in Caribou, is the newest addition to Maine's statewide system of Treatment & Recovery Courts and extends access to evidence-based treatment court services throughout northern Maine. TRCs help court-involved individuals address the underlying causes of criminal behavior while promoting accountability, recovery, and public safety.

Judicial Branch Superior Court Justice Stephen Nelson presided over the court session, which followed the TRC team's first multidisciplinary staffing session earlier that morning. The admission represents the culmination of more than two years of legislative action, statewide planning, interagency collaboration, and training to establish the court. "This is an exciting day for Aroostook County," said Justice Nelson. "I am delighted that we have an interagency team trained and excited to implement this program and that we have accepted our first participant. The TRC is an important resource for the Aroostook community."

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill noted that the TRCs opening reflects years of collaborative effort. "The Aroostook TRCs opening is an important milestone for the Judicial Branch and reflects years of collaboration with the Legislature, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the Governor's Office, the Office of the Attorney General, the Aroostook County District Attorney, the Maine Commission on Public Defense Services, Maine Pretrial Services, the Maine Department of Corrections, community treatment providers, local law enforcement, and many other public and private partners. We are grateful for the dedication of all these partners."

TRCs combine intensive judicial supervision, substance use disorder treatment, frequent drug testing, case management, and coordinated support from a multidisciplinary team. Participants, whose criminal behavior is substantially related to substance use disorders, are held accountable through regular court appearances while receiving evidence-based treatment and services designed to reduce recidivism and support long-term recovery.

Maine operates a statewide system of TRCs, including Adult Treatment & Recovery Courts, Family Recovery Courts, Co-Occurring Disorders Courts, and Veterans Treatment Courts. The Aroostook County Adult TRC will serve eligible participants in northern Maine.

For more information about Maine's Treatment & Recovery Courts, visit: https://www.courts.maine.gov/courts/treatment/index.html.

Supporting documents

Aroostook County Adult Treatment & Recovery Court Accepts First Participant