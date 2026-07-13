Oklahoma Music Shines at 2026 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championship

Oklahoma is set to take the world stage this summer for the 2026 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championship. Hosted at OKC’s Riversport July 18-25, a qualifier for the 2028 Olympic Games, this is the biggest event in the sport, attracting 350 athletes from more than 60 countries across the globe.

The Opening Ceremony on Saturday, July 18, is free and open to the public. Beginning at 7 p.m., a variety of local talent from dancers to musicians like Original Flow & The Waves, La Real Sonora, LABRYS, Stephanie Pena, Stepmom and the band You in Me featuring Al Novey & Steven Drozd are set to perform. The Parade of Nations, where athletes kayak into the venue ahead of the week of competition, will feature RACE Dance Company and DJ Tony Tee as well as the National Anthem performed by J. Warren Mitchell and much more.

Live music and DJs will continue to be featured throughout the remainder of the championship event showcasing the diverse talent in Oklahoma with the full lineup including Coat, Boye Ladd Fancy Dancers, Wet Muscles, Nia Mone, Bella Burns, Mingo Dance, Beau Jennings & The Tigers, Jeremy Rowe Band, Mallory Eagle, Vintage Vibe, AJ Harvey Trio, Claire Piersol Duo, Noah Engh & The Neptunes, Husbands, rapper Jabee & DJ Reaper and the cast of Lyric Theatre’s Sweeney Todd. Food trucks, community art and a Route 66 car show will also be a part of the daily activities throughout the week.

Learn more: Riversport WC – ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships

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About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.