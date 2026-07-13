NEW DATA: ACA Enrollment In NC “Shrank Dramatically” After DC Insider Michael Whatley Cheered On ACA Subsidy Expiration

After DC insider Michael Whatley backed Washington Republicans’ refusal to extend the ACA subsidies, Affordable Care Act enrollment in North Carolina dropped by over 164,000 people – one of the largest drops in the country.

The expiration of the subsidies sent monthly healthcare premiums skyrocketing for nearly 1 million North Carolinians. Whatley has even called for repealing the ACA altogether.

Now, Whatley is getting rich off skyrocketing health care costs after he actively pressured North Carolina Republicans to publicly support a bill that increased drug prices for seniors and benefitted “up to $265,000” of Whatley’s Big Pharma stocks.

The bill also gutted Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians and put at least five rural hospitals across the state at risk of closing.

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