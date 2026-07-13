That 1 Painter Franchise Owners Expand Local Home Services Footprint Across Northern Virginia

Melissa Riley and Mitch Edwards Build Multi-Territory Painting Business Serving Arlington-Alexandria, Fairfax-McLean, and Loudoun

VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of the country’s most competitive and fast-growing home services markets, Melissa Riley and Mitch Edwards are building a multi-territory business through That 1 Painter, bringing professional residential and commercial painting services to homeowners and businesses throughout Northern Virginia.

As owners of That 1 Painter locations serving Arlington-Alexandria, Fairfax-McLean, Loudoun, and surrounding communities, Riley and Edwards represent a growing group of entrepreneurs choosing franchise ownership as a way to scale a local service business with the backing of an established national brand.

For many business owners, franchising offers a practical path into entrepreneurship by combining local ownership with proven systems, training, marketing resources, technology, and operational support. For Riley and Edwards, that structure has allowed them to focus on building teams, serving customers, and growing across multiple Northern Virginia markets without having to create every process from the ground up.

That balance is especially important in a region like Northern Virginia, where customers often expect a high level of communication, professionalism, and reliability from the companies they invite into their homes. Painting projects can be deeply personal, and homeowners want to know their property will be respected, their timeline will be understood, and the finished result will meet expectations.

Through That 1 Painter, Riley and Edwards are able to combine the accountability of local ownership with the consistency of a larger franchise system. Their teams provide interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and commercial painting services, all with a focus on clear communication and a smooth customer experience.

Multi-territory ownership also allows Riley and Edwards to serve a wide range of communities across Northern Virginia, from established neighborhoods and historic homes to newer developments and commercial properties. Each market has its own needs, but the foundation of the business remains the same: quality workmanship, dependable service, and a customer-first approach.

For entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership, their experience reflects one of the model’s key advantages: the ability to grow locally while drawing from the resources of a national network. Franchise owners are still responsible for leading their business, hiring their teams, building relationships, and earning customer trust, but they do so with established tools and support behind them.

That combination can be especially valuable in home services, where reputation and repeat referrals are essential to long-term success. By operating under the That 1 Painter brand, Riley and Edwards are able to build local relationships while benefiting from shared brand standards, operational guidance, and a broader network of franchise owners.

As their Northern Virginia footprint continues to grow, Riley and Edwards remain focused on building a business known not only for professional painting, but for the way customers feel throughout the process. Their goal is to make painting projects feel organized, predictable, and positive from the first estimate to the final walkthrough.

Their story reflects the broader appeal of franchise ownership for entrepreneurs who want to build something of their own while avoiding many of the uncertainties that come with starting an independent business from scratch. For owners like Riley and Edwards, franchising provides a foundation for growth while still allowing room for local leadership, community connection, and long-term vision.

Why Multi-Territory Franchise Ownership Matters

For entrepreneurs looking to grow beyond a single market, franchise ownership can offer a framework for expansion while maintaining consistent standards across multiple service areas. Benefits often include established operating systems, training, marketing support, vendor relationships, technology tools, and access to a network of other franchise owners.

In home services, that structure can help owners deliver a consistent customer experience while adapting to the specific needs of each local market. For Riley and Edwards, multi-territory ownership creates the opportunity to serve more communities across Northern Virginia while building a business rooted in professionalism, trust, and local accountability.

About That 1 Painter Northern Virginia

That 1 Painter Northern Virginia provides residential and commercial painting services throughout Arlington-Alexandria, Fairfax-McLean, Loudoun, and nearby communities. Services include interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated by Melissa Riley and Mitch Edwards, the business combines professional craftsmanship with the systems, support, and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company provides professional painting services for homeowners and businesses while helping franchise owners build service-based businesses rooted in quality, communication, professionalism, and local ownership.

For more information about That 1 Painter, visit that1painter.com

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