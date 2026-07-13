Republicans Slam Michael Whatley For Saying He Was Campaigning in Spotsylvania County – A Virginia County Just Outside of DC

DC insider and Big Oil lobbyist Michael Whatley is getting slammed by his own party for his latest campaign blunder exposing how out of touch with North Carolina he is – this time saying he was heading to “Spotsylvania County.” There’s no Spotsylvania County in North Carolina…but there is one just outside of Washington DC in Virginia.

Michele Woodhouse, the former chairwoman of the North Carolina Republican Party’s 11th Congressional District: “Spotsylvania County in VA? Maybe that is where he actually lives??”

Margaret Ackiss, a member of the North Carolina Republican Party’s 11th Congressional District executive committee: “There is no Spotsylvania County in North Carolina. How embarrassing”

Michele Woodhouse: “And how does the Hurricane Helene Czar not know the name of a WNC county he was supposed to be managing??”

WWNC, Asheville Talk Radio: “He’s aware he’s not running in Virginia, right?”

No matter how much Whatley lies about being from Western North Carolina when he was actually born and raised in Michigan, even his own party knows that Whatley is a DC insider who doesn’t care about North Carolina.

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