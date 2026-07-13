Former Preschool Teacher, Mother Launches Innovative Family-Centered Learning Pilot in Baltimore

Alia Raquel Cenales of L&Lé Society Baltimore Mom, Alia Raquel Cenales L&Lé Society

The Foundation Series Introduces a New Model Designed to Support Both Children and Their Mothers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the country continue searching for meaningful community, educational alternatives, and support systems that extend beyond the classroom, Baltimore native and educator Alia Raquel Cenales is introducing a new model designed to serve both children and their parents.Today, Cenales will launch The Foundation Series , a six-week pilot program through L&Lé Society Co-Op in partnership with Our House Baltimore. The program will serve children ages 2-8 while simultaneously creating intentional community-building opportunities for mothers.Unlike traditional childcare programs, camps, or drop-in activities, The Foundation Series is a structured, cohort-based learning experience designed to foster academic growth, confidence, creativity, and connection. Families will receive weekly Discovery Kits that extend learning beyond the classroom and into the home, reinforcing the belief that education is most impactful when families are active participants in the process."For years, I worked inside preschool systems and educational environments that simply didn't align with the future I envisioned for my own children," said Cenales, Founder and CEO of L&Lé Society. "At the same time, I was experiencing the loneliness so many mothers face. I realized there wasn't a space that truly supported both mothers and children together. L&Lé Society was born from that need."The Foundation Series serves as a pilot experience ahead of the official Fall 2026 launch of L&Lé Society Co-Op, an educational co-op designed around whole-child development and intentional family engagement.Children will participate in age-based cohorts:• Innovators (Ages 2-3)• Pioneers (Ages 4-5)• Trailblazers (Ages 6-8)While children engage in learning experiences, mothers are invited to participate in Society Gathers, weekly facilitated conversations designed to foster authentic relationships, support networks, and community among parents.Cenales believes the success of children is directly connected to the well-being of the adults raising them."We spend so much time talking about children's development without talking about the health and wholeness of the mothers raising them," said Cenales. "A supported mother pours into a supported child. We cannot separate the two."Limited to just 25 families, The Foundation Series is intentionally designed to cultivate deep relationships among participants and create a strong foundation for the future of L&Lé Society.The pilot will take place July 13 through August 17, 2026, at Our House Baltimore. Tuition is $450 per child, with payment plans and sibling discounts available.Founded by Baltimore native Alia Raquel Cenales, L&Lé Society is a family-centered organization comprised of L&Lé Mom Society, a community for modern mothers, and L&Lé Society Co-Op, an educational model designed to support both children and their families through intentional learning and meaningful connection.ABOUT L&LÉ SOCIETYL&Lé Society is a DMV-based organization dedicated to supporting the whole family through intentional education, authentic community, and family-centered experiences. Through L&Lé Mom Society and L&Lé Society Co-Op, the organization seeks to create spaces where mothers and children can learn, grow, and thrive together. For more information, visit https://llesociety.com/

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