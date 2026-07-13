Free worker safety, health trainings arriving in rural Oregon communities

Free worker safety and health training workshops are coming to rural communities in Oregon this summer thanks to a partnership between the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) and the Oregon Employment Department.

The training workshops – designed for those in the workforce and people seeking work – will show people how to protect themselves at work from the four hazards that pose the greatest risk of death in the construction industry: falls, caught in or between, struck-by, and electrocution. In addition to the “focus four” training, the workshops will address heat-illness prevention, workers’ rights and whistleblower protections, and information for workers and employers in small businesses. The four-hour workshops will feature certificates of completion and continuing education credits.

The training workshops – presented by Oregon OSHA staff members – will be held at WorkSource Oregon centers. The following locations are currently scheduled, with more to come:

July 28 – 1 p.m. Hermiston

July 30 – 1 p.m. The Dalles

Aug. 4 – 1 p.m. La Grande

Aug. 11 – 8:30 a.m. Klamath Falls

Aug. 17 – 9 a.m. McMinnville

Aug. 18 – 1 p.m. Pendleton

To register for a training workshop and location, go to: https://dcbs.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Z8yoLuhb8kh4DI

Those who have questions or who want more information about the workshops and locations may contact Greig Lowell, consultation and outreach manager for Oregon OSHA: greig.k.lowell@dcbs.oregon.gov or 971-352-1181.

The training workshops stem from a $200,000 grant that Oregon OSHA secured in September 2025 to increase workplace safety and health training in rural communities. The division received approval of the grant through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Department of Labor Susan Harwood Training Grant Program.

The grant program funds preselected applicants to develop and deliver training on workplace hazard recognition, as well as abatement and prevention of workplace safety and health injuries and illnesses. It emphasizes six areas: educating workers and employers in small businesses; training workers and employers on identifying and preventing serious workplace safety and health hazards; training workers facing barriers to safety and health training; training workers and employers about new safety and health standards; developing and sharing materials to train and educate workers; and educating workers on their rights and employers on their responsibilities. This training material was produced under grant number 25F50SH000219 from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Department of Labor. It does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Labor, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.

Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act, Oregon workers have a right to safe and healthy working conditions. They have a right to speak up when those conditions are lacking or absent. Employers must create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces.

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Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov