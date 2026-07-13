East Evans Creek Fire Grows to 3,600 Acres; Level 3 Evacuations Remain in Place

An evacuation shelter is open at Hanby Middle School as firefighters continue to battle the 3,628-acre East Evans Creek Fire seven miles west of Shady Cove.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order for all residences along East Evans Creek Road from addresses 19385 through 21899, as well as homes at 21612 and 21615 Antioch Road.

Several nearby zones are under Level 2 "Be Set" and Level 1 "Be Ready" warnings. East Evans Creek Road is closed to the public at Meadows Road.

The fire grew slightly Sunday after pushing through steep, rugged terrain near Spignet Butte on its northwestern edge. However, officials said the fire is moving toward pre-constructed containment lines.

Fire crews worked through the night to reinforce retardant lines and contain a 20-acre spot where the fire jumped a control line. On the southern edge, where most homes are located, structural crews mobilized by the Oregon State Fire Marshal are extinguishing hot spots within 100 feet of houses to protect property. Wildland crews are also clearing a 25-foot firebreak along the southern and eastern edges.

The forecast is calling for erratic winds and the threat of new fires Monday as forecasters predict unstable weather and possible thunderstorms across southern Oregon. Fire officials said extra resources are ready to respond if lightning sparks new blazes.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials remind the public that flying unauthorized drones near a wildfire is illegal and grounds firefighting aircraft.

Shelter and Assistance Information