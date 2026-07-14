Human Element Supports BB Industry’s Move to BigCommerce with Strategic Guidance and Flexible eCommerce Expertise

Human Element supports BB Industry's move to BigCommerce

Human Element met us where we were. They helped us think through the right questions, supported our internal team, and gave us the technical guidance we needed during a critical transition.” — Rob Anderson, BB Industries Web Admin

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, Inc., a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce platform integrator, is proud to announce its work with BB Industries (BBI) to support the company’s transition from Magento to BigCommerce powered by Commerce. Through a flexible, consultative engagement, Human Element helped BBI navigate the complexities of a platform migration, eCommerce integrations, B2B functionality, and launch readiness while allowing BBI’s internal team to maintain ownership of key parts of the implementation.

BBI approached Human Element while preparing to move its eCommerce operations to BigCommerce. The company needed an experienced partner that could provide guidance, technical perspective, and development support where needed, while also adapting to a project model led largely by BBI’s internal team. Rather than follow a traditional full-service implementation path, Human Element adjusted its role to meet BBI’s needs, offering targeted support across strategy, development, integration planning, and launch preparation.

“Every eCommerce project has its own shape, and this one required a high degree of flexibility,” said Kevin Gardner, development manager at Human Element. “BBI had a capable internal team and a clear desire to stay hands-on throughout the migration. Our role was to support them with the experience, technical perspective, and steady guidance they needed to move forward with confidence.”

Human Element’s work included BigCommerce consultation, theme customization support, B2B functionality guidance, development assistance, and technical review of integration-related decisions. The project also required close attention to BBI’s ERP integration needs, including considerations around Acumatica and BigCommerce. Human Element provided counsel on integration best practices, helped evaluate potential approaches, and supported the BBI team as they worked through key launch decisions.

A major part of the engagement centered on helping BBI assess risk and make informed choices. Human Element reviewed proposed integration work, identified concerns related to performance and security, and helped the client evaluate alternatives before launch. This consultative role allowed BBI to avoid potential issues while keeping the project moving toward its launch timeline.

The new BigCommerce site also gives BBI a strong foundation for B2B eCommerce. During the project, BBI worked with a substantial customer-company structure in BigCommerce, including thousands of companies — a scale that reflects the complexity of the business and the importance of a flexible ecommerce platform for its long-term growth.

“Human Element met us where we were,” said BB Industries Web Admin, Rob Anderson. “They helped us think through the right questions, supported our internal team, and gave us the technical guidance we needed during a critical transition.”

The engagement highlights Human Element’s ability to adapt to each client’s specific needs. In BBI’s case, that meant shifting from a more traditional implementation model to a responsive advisory and support role — helping the client make progress, solve problems, and stay focused through a complex migration.

“Sometimes the best partnership is not about taking over,” said Sabra Bander, director of account management at Human Element. “It’s about knowing when to lead, when to advise, and when to support the client’s team as they do the work. That flexibility is a huge part of how we define true partnership.”

"Modernizing eCommerce is about more than moving from one platform to another. It's about creating a foundation that gives businesses the flexibility to evolve, integrate critical systems, and better serve their customers over time,” said John-David Klausner, senior vice president of global partnerships at Commerce. “BBI's launch on BigCommerce demonstrates what's possible when a merchant combines a modern commerce platform with an experienced partner like Human Element. Their collaborative approach helped BBI navigate a complex migration while building a scalable foundation for future growth."

With the launch of its BigCommerce site, BBI now has a modern eCommerce foundation designed to support its B2B operations and future growth. Human Element will continue to support BBI as the company refines and expands its eCommerce capabilities post-launch.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

About BB Industries

For more than 30 years, BB Industries has helped stone, tile, and concrete professionals get the tooling, equipment, and supplies they need to cut faster, polish better, install with confidence, and keep production on schedule.

From diamond tooling and CNC supplies to adhesives, material handling equipment, shop essentials, and expert product support, we make it easier to find the right products and get them fast.

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