North American SAF Conference & Expo Announces Speakers from Boeing, Alaska Airlines, USDA and More

Produced by SAF Magazine and Organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI and the Canadian Sustainable Aviation Fuels (C-SAF) Initiative

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American SAF Conference & Expo has expanded its agenda with the addition of a new Tuesday afternoon General Session featuring many of the industry's most influential leaders and organizations.Taking place Aug. 25-27 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center in Tacoma, Washington, the event’s expanded opening program will feature leaders Boeing, Alaska Airlines, USDA, Montana Renewables, Earth Finance, Washington State University, Airports Council International–North America, San Francisco International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Avfuel, Vancouver International Airport and other organizations discussing the policies, partnerships and commercialization efforts shaping the future of sustainable aviation fuel.The General Session will begin with CAAFI executive director Steve Csonka, who will provide an overview of the current SAF landscape before participating in a fireside chat with USDA leadership focused on federal policy, 45Z implementation, energy security and other priorities affecting the industry. Csonka will also join Ryan Faucett of Boeing and Geoff Tauvette of C-SAF for a discussion examining international SAF activity and the opportunities ahead.The afternoon continues with a spotlight on the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Initiative. Jake Gentry of Earth Finance will provide an update on the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator, followed by Dr. Josh Heyne of Washington State University, who will highlight the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Institute and its role in advancing SAF commercialization. A panel featuring Angela Rosenwood of Alaska Airlines, Ryan Faucett of Boeing and Matthew Upmeyer of Montana Renewables will explore why the Pacific Northwest is emerging as one of North America's most promising regions for SAF production and deployment.The program concludes with discussions highlighting airport deployment efforts and regional leadership. Representatives from Airports Council International–North America, San Francisco International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Avfuel, Vancouver International Airport, Air Canada and Advanced Biofuels Canada will discuss the progress being made to expand SAF infrastructure and adoption across North America.Steve Csonka, Executive Director of CAAFI commented: “Although federal engagement in SAF support is somewhat uncertain at present, a tremendous amount of research, development, demonstration and policy work continues around the world, including across North America through state, regional, provincial and other initiatives. At this year's conference, attendees will get a firsthand look at the newly launched Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Initiative and the important role it's expected to play in advancing SAF production and commercialization. They'll also have the opportunity to engage with a wide range of industry leaders who continue to move the SAF industry forward. I look forward to joining many of my colleagues at this year's event as we discuss the challenges, opportunities and path toward a strong future for sustainable aviation fuel.”"This new General Session reflects our commitment to continually evolving the North American SAF Conference & Expo to address the issues, partnerships and opportunities shaping the industry's future," said Anna Simet, senior editor and director of content at BBI International. "We're excited to bring together many of the sector's leading organizations to kick off this year's event, and attendees can also look forward to additional programming highlighting the growing synergies between sustainable aviation fuel and maritime biofuels."The new opening General Session is designed to provide attendees with valuable insights into the policies, partnerships and market developments influencing the future of sustainable aviation fuel before the conference's technical sessions begin.View the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo here Register today and reserve your booth or sponsorship to be part of the conversations driving the future of sustainable aviation fuel.

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