Career Highways Launches SIGN™ Open Standard to Turn Enterprise Policies & Requirements into Knowledge AI Agents actions

Token-Efficient Operational Format Delivers up to 50% Greater Efficiency while Supporting Governed, Traceable AI Decision-Making

SIGN gives organizations a governed way to declare what they know, what rules apply and what an agent is allowed to do with that knowledge.” — Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Highways today announced the filing of patents applications and launch of SIGN (Sigil Intelligence Graph Notation), an open standard designed to help enterprises convert policies, rules, definitions, constraints and provenance into governed knowledge that AI agents can read, audit and act.As AI agents move from experimentation into production, enterprises face a critical gap: agents can retrieve information, but they cannot reliably apply company rules, enforce constraints or explain why a decision was made. The knowledge they need already exists — in policies, documents, systems, workflows and governance processes — but it is not structured in a way agents can consistently use. SIGN closes that gap by creating a structured, token-efficient knowledge layer between enterprise systems and AI agents.“AI agents are moving into production faster than most organizations can govern the knowledge those agents depend on necessitating a governance framework they can operate with,” said Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways. “SIGN gives organizations a governed way to declare what they know, what rules apply and what an agent is allowed to do with that knowledge. It is the missing contract layer between enterprise knowledge and agentic AI.”Just as SQL created a common language for structured data, SIGN creates a common language for enterprise knowledge.SIGN converts policies, rules, domain definitions, relationships and governance constraints into a structured, token-efficient format built for AI systems. Unlike documents, which are readable but not enforceable, or JSON, which serializes data but does not declare meaning, SIGN is designed specifically for agent reasoning.With SIGN, organizations can represent:Facts — definitions, properties, relationships and domain knowledgeRules — the logic agents must apply when making decisionsConstraints — the boundaries agents must respectInference patterns — the conditions under which agents can derive new conclusionsProvenance — the source, version and authority behind the knowledge being usedThis allows AI agents to move beyond retrieval and toward rule-informed, traceable decision-making.Why It MattersMost enterprise AI programs begin by connecting agents to documents and data. That is useful, but it is not enough for high-stakes environments.A customer service agent may find the right policy but misapply an exception.An HR agent may surface career pathway information but miss eligibility rules.A compliance agent may retrieve a regulation but fail to enforce the latest version.A workflow agent may generate a recommendation without showing which rule authorized it.SIGN gives enterprises a way to make that knowledge structured, enforceable, versioned and auditable.The standard is designed around three core capabilities:Reasoning-ready knowledge. SIGN encodes rules, constraints and inference patterns so agents can apply logic, not just generate responses.Governed decisioning. SIGN supports versioning, provenance and auditability, allowing organizations to trace outcomes back to the rule, source and version that informed them.Token efficiency at scale. SIGN is designed to reduce representation overhead compared with JSON, helping more governed knowledge fit into an agent’s context window while improving cost and performance.Career Highways is releasing SIGN as an open standard under the MIT License to encourage adoption, interoperability and trust.“Foundational infrastructure wins when it is open,” Eversoll said. “SQL, HTTP and OpenAPI became durable because organizations could adopt them without locking themselves into one vendor. We believe the knowledge layer for AI agents needs that same openness.”By open sourcing SIGN, Career Highways is enabling organizations, developers and AI infrastructure teams to adopt the format, build governed knowledge corpuses and run SIGN-compatible systems within their own environments.Career Highways will also support enterprise-grade infrastructure around SIGN, including registry, namespace, validation, audit and governance systems for organizations deploying agentic AI at scale.SIGN is not another data format. It is a knowledge contract for AI agents.It gives organizations a way to define what is true, what rules apply, what constraints must be enforced and how decisions can be traced. For enterprises seeking to scale AI safely, SIGN provides a foundation for moving from probabilistic generation to governed, explainable action.SIGN is available as an open standard under the MIT License. Career Highways will provide documentation, examples and implementation guidance for organizations and developers seeking to adopt the standard.Developers can access the codebase on the GitHub Repository To learn more, visit CareerHighways .com to learn more or https://careerhighways.com/resource/sign-sigil-intelligence-graph-notation-the-knowledge-contract-layer-for-the-agentic-enterprise/ ABOUT CAREER HIGHWAYSCareer Highways is a workforce strategy and technology company that helps large, complex organizations design and activate transparent, skills-based career pathways at enterprise scale. The company provides services and tools—including Skills Intelligence—that digitize job architecture, map skills to roles, and translate workforce data into clear pathways for mobility, upskilling, and planning. By combining AI-enabled insight with human expertise, Career Highways supports informed decision-making around talent development, internal movement, and the evolving impact of technology on work. Built for organizations navigating workforce transformation, Career Highways brings rigor, clarity, and structure to career development in the modern enterprise.

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