Trace introduces the first youth sports camera that texts families real-time game updates

Trace live updates sent automatically to your phone Attacking opportunities, goals, video, photos, and updates as they happen Trace texts you the updates you want, automatically

The AI-powered camera automatically texts goals, key moments, video highlights, photos, and reactions to families during youth sports games.

Parents told us they hated missing moments. When they aren't at a game, it's not because they don't care. Life gets in the way. We wanted to keep families connected while the game is happening.” — David Lokshin, CEO and Co-Founder of Trace

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trace today announced live updates , a new feature that makes its AI-powered camera the first youth sports camera to automatically text families real-time game updates during competition.Professional sports have long provided fans with live scores, highlights, and play-by-play updates that make it easy to follow games from anywhere. Comparable real-time experiences have been largely unavailable in youth sports, where families have traditionally relied on text messages from spectators, livestreams, or post-game highlights to stay informed.Live updates automatically deliver key moments during a game, including goals, attacking opportunities, video highlights, sideline photos, and reactions from family and friends. The experience is powered by Trace's AI technology and does not require a dedicated camera operator, manual highlight creation, or someone providing updates from the sidelines."Parents consistently told us that missing important moments was one of the hardest parts of youth sports," said David Lokshin, CEO and Co-Founder of Trace. "When they aren't at a game, it's rarely because they don't want to be there. Work, travel, and family commitments often make attendance impossible, and watching a full live stream unfeasible. Live updates were built to help families stay connected while the game is happening."The launch reflects a broader shift in youth sports technology from post-game content toward real-time engagement. While automated recording and AI-generated highlights have made it easier to watch games after they conclude, live updates extend that experience into the game itself.The feature is designed for situations common to youth sports families, including overlapping game schedules, travel, work obligations, and relatives who live far from the field. Parents attending one child's game can follow another in real time, grandparents can receive key moments from across the country, and family members traveling for work can stay informed without watching an entire livestream.At the conclusion of each game, all updates, highlights, photos, and reactions are collected into a single game recap, creating a timeline that families can revisit and share.Live updates are available beginning today for soccer and basketball. Invited family members and friends can receive updates, watch highlights, view photos, and participate in reactions at no cost. Additional sports are planned for Fall 2026.Trace helps families capture, experience, and share youth sports through AI-powered video technology. The platform automatically records games, creates personalized player highlights, and delivers video experiences that help players, families, coaches, and fans stay connected throughout the season.

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