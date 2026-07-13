Don’t ‘Treat’ Wildlife Like Livestock: AGFC urges public to report suspected screwworm or parasite cases rather than attempting DIY treatments on wild deer 

LITTLE ROCK — Motorists and wildlife lovers are beginning to see more deer in the open, browsing at the edges of open fields and forests, prompting many questions about bare spots seen in their fur coat and ticks seen on their ears. Some wildlife watchers are also beginning to ask how they can help protect wildlife from the possible spread of the New World screwworm, which was detected in south Texas in June. According to Arkansas’s state wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Catherine Love, the best action is to report any signs of disease in wildlife to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Wildlife Health Hotline (agfc.health@agfc.ar.gov).

According to Love, it’s just human nature to want to help, but trying to administer treatments to free-ranging wildlife is rarely effective and can cause many more troubles than it prevents.

“Wildlife are adapted to handle the normal parasite loads found in their habitat,” Love said. “At certain times of year, it may look bad, but deer and other wild animals are very resilient, and excessive parasite loads are often temporary, or a sign of a larger problem with that animal or the habitat not being adequate for the number of deer it is trying to sustain. In either case, reporting it to the AGFC’s Wildlife Health line or a local Private Land Habitat Biologist is the best first step.”

Although topical and ingested treatments are available for livestock, land managers do not have the control necessary to regulate the dosage any wild animal would receive.

“You’re leaving the deer to self-medicate, which will lead to some not getting enough and others getting too much,” Love explained. “Dominant adult males often overconsume the treatment, while does, fawns, and less aggressive individuals may not receive an adequate dosage.”

According to Love, undermedication can be even more harmful in the long term when fighting parasites.

“If the parasites are exposed to lower-than-prescribed levels of treatments, they can develop resistance to them, ultimately spreading faster and being resistant to treatment in livestock and pets.”