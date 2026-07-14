Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta Unveils its Talent and Schedule for 35th Anniversary Celebration

Five-day Fiesta Showcases Best of Santa Fe’s Culinary Excellence

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is proud to announce the official talent lineup and event schedule for its milestone 35th Anniversary, taking place Sept. 22–27, 2026. Celebrating three and a half decades of extraordinary food, world-class wine, and the vibrant culinary spirit of Santa Fe, this year's Fiesta brings together unforgettable experiences throughout six days of exceptional programming.Guests will enjoy an exciting lineup of wine seminars, cooking demos, guest chef luncheons, culinary tours, auctions, and signature events that showcase why Santa Fe Wine & Chile remains one of the nation's premier food and wine destinations.Highlights of the 2026 Fiesta include:• Tuesday, Sept. 22– The celebration begins with an exclusive wine seminar, The Duckhorn Portfolio: Five Icons of California Wine, presented in partnership with Wine Spectator. Guests will explore five of California's most iconic wines while gaining expert insight from Kay Malaske, Senior Trade Relations and Education Manager for The Duckhorn Portfolio, and Paige Dana, Director of Hospitality for Kosta Browne and Goldeneye. Together, they will lead an exceptional tasting that showcases the craftsmanship, history, and distinctive character of these celebrated wines. Tuesday also features Boots & Bolos at the Beck & Bulow Ranch, an afternoon of open-fire cooking paired with outstanding wines in a relaxed Southwestern setting. For those looking to explore Santa Fe's renowned culinary scene, the Santa Fe Culinary Stroll offers an intimate walking tour featuring signature bites from acclaimed restaurants, thoughtfully matched with wines along the way.• Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Guests will enjoy a full day of immersive wine seminars, culinary demos, and curated experiences, including the Ghost Ranch Landscape and Sonoma Lunch Experience. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ghost Ranch, this unforgettable excursion features a thoughtfully prepared lunch by James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Graham Dodds, paired with exceptional Sonoma wines presented by Stuart Bryan of Pride Mountain Vineyards, Michelle Wing of Gary Farrell Winery, and Prema Kerollis and Daralyn Christensen of Three Sticks Wines, who will share the stories, heritage, and distinctive character behind their celebrated estates.• Thursday, Sept. 22 – The excitement continues with guest chef luncheons, educational seminars, cooking demonstrations, and the Fiesta’s highly anticipated live and silent auctions. The Live Auction & Culinary Classic will feature HALL Wines, the 35th Anniversary Honorary Winery of the Year, with Kathryn Hall joining the celebration for this special milestone event. Culinary talent showcased throughout the day features Jason Fullilove of Tumie Coco, Alex Gates of Cochineal, Nina Curtis, Director & Executive Chef of Plant’ish & Co., and Jack Strong, Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, bringing together an exceptional lineup of chefs, winemakers, and culinary innovators for a day of unforgettable programming.• Friday, Sept. 25 – Chile Friday returns with a vibrant celebration of New Mexico’s iconic chile and the bold flavors of the Southwest. Guests will sip premium margaritas and craft cocktails featuring standout brands including Código, Cointreau, Don Fulano, Herradura, LALO, Patrón, Tequila Ocho, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, alongside a curated selection of local beer, wine, and cider. The afternoon brings together acclaimed local restaurants, culinary talent, and spirited beverage partners for an energetic walk-around tasting experience that highlights the region’s rich culinary identity, all set to live entertainment and a festive outdoor atmosphere.• Saturday, Sept. 26 – The signature Grand Tasting brings together 75 of Santa Fe's finest restaurants, including Coyote Cafe, Zacatlán, Joseph's Culinary Pub, Horno, and Tulsi, alongside 85 premier wineries from around the world, featuring celebrated producers such as Ridge Vineyards, Heitz Cellar, HALL Wines, Caymus Vineyards, and Cristom Vineyards. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of exceptional cuisine and world-class wines at Fort Marcy Park.• Sunday, Sept. 27 – Pull on your boots and raise a glass to Champagne PIAFF, this year’s Champagne of the Year, at the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. The final day of the Fiesta culminates in the beloved Champagne & Dirty Boots Brunch at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, featuring a festive brunch prepared by Chef Gregory Joseph. Guests will toast the closing day in style with exceptional champagne, culinary excellence, and sweeping views of the Santa Fe landscape. Additional Sunday experiences include Rosé All Day and the Gruet Golf Classic, rounding out a celebratory finale to the 35th Anniversary.Since its founding, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta has become one of the nation's premier food and wine festivals, attracting visitors from across the country while supporting local restaurants, hospitality professionals, and nonprofit initiatives.For the complete event schedule, more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.sfwineandchile.org . Many events have limited seating and are expected to sell out.About the Santa Fe Wine & Chile FiestaCelebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2026, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is one of the nation's premier food and wine festivals, showcasing the exceptional culinary talent, world-class wines, and rich cultural heritage that make Santa Fe a renowned culinary destination. Each September, the Fiesta brings together acclaimed chefs, distinguished wineries, artisans, and food lovers for six days of unforgettable experiences, educational programming, and exceptional dining.

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