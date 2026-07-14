Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC Launches Wage and Hour Website for U.S. Workers

Wage & Hour Attorneys

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has launched wageandhourattorneys.com, a resource for employees facing unpaid wages and overtime violations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, an employment law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and California, has launched a dedicated website — wageandhourattorneys.com — focused on wage and hour law and the rights of employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and applicable state labor laws.The new site serves as a resource for employees who have experienced unpaid wages, violations of their right to overtime, violations of the minimum wage, and unlawful payroll disbursements. Site visitors are provided with wage theft information, state-specific employee rights and the procedure for filing a wage and hour claim.Timothy J. Prol, Esq., partner at Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, said: "Too many employees lose wages they have legally earned because they don't know their rights or where to turn. At WageAndHourAttorneys.com, our experienced wage and hour attorneys help employees recover unpaid wages and hold employers accountable when unlawful pay practices affect not just one worker, but often entire departments, job classifications, or workplaces."Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has been representing employees in employment law issues for over 30 years. The firm has obtained over $500 million for their clients in various law practice areas which include wage and hour law, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, and whistleblower retaliation.“Wage theft is perhaps the most underreported type of workplace misconduct," says Derek T. Smith, Esq., founder of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC. "The underpayment of back wages and the failure to pay legally mandated overtime are examples of wage theft that many employees don’t even realize. This website is designed to help employees learn about their options and their rights, as an educated employee is a better employee when it comes time to hire an attorney."Super Lawyers has recognized Derek T. Smith as a top employment attorney in the USA, ranking him in the top five percent of employment attorneys. He is a top employment attorney via Newsweek and he has a perfect 10.0 Avvo rating. Smith states he holds the record for employment discrimination cases for the highest emotional distress jury award that was won and upheld in the U.S.Our lawyers are licensed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and California. They are admitted to practice in several federal district courts including the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Northern and Eastern Districts of New York; the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania; the District of New Jersey and the Southern District of Florida.If you believe your employer is violating wage and hour laws, you can go to wageandhourattorneys.com for more information. Their firm offers free consultations. Call: 800-651-4950 or visit: https://wageandhourattorneys.com/?=EIN About Derek Smith Law Group, PLLCEstablished in 1995, Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has offices located throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and California and offers employment legal services from those locations Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC specializes in representing employees that are victims of violations regarding wages and hours, sexually-based harassment in the workplace, discrimination in employment, whistleblowing-related retaliatory actions and other similar legal grievances. The firm’s legal advocacy and representation has earned a total of more than half a billion dollars for satisfied clients.

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