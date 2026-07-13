Travel Advisory: Excavation and Paving Require Temporary Intersection Closures of Route 146 Service Road at Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close the intersection of the Route 146 Service Road at Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield for excavation during the week, then paving over the weekend. The closures will be in effect nightly from Monday, July 13 at 9 p.m. through Sunday, July 19 at 6 p.m., excluding Friday night, July 17.

Motorists can expect the closures on the Route 146 Northbound Service Road at Sayles Hill Road on Monday and Tuesday nights, July 13 and 14, and the Route 146 Southbound Service Road at Sayles Hill Road on Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 15 and 16. On Saturday night, July 18, at 9 p.m. through Sunday, July 19, at 6 p.m., crews will be working on both directions of the Route 146 Service Road at Sayles Hill Road for paving. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained approaching the intersection. All other traffic will be detoured.

The following restrictions and suggested detours will be in place:

Route 146 South to Sayles Hill Road eastbound (toward Manville) – Detour by remaining on Route 146 and reversing direction at the next exit for I-295, then using the right lane at the Sayles Hill Road intersection to access Sayles Hill Road eastbound.

Route 146 South to Sayles Hill Road westbound (toward Iron Mine Road) – Drivers should use the ramp to Sayles Hill Road approximately 1 mile prior to the signalized Sayles Hill Road intersection adjacent to the Subaru dealership.

Route 146 North to Sayles Hill Road westbound (toward Iron Mine Road) – Detour by remaining on Route 146 North and use the Route 104 interchange to reverse direction on Route 146 South, then take the ramp to Sayles Hill Road approximately 1 mile prior to the signalized Sayles Hill Road intersection.

Route 146 North making a U-turn to Route 146 South – Detour by remaining on Route 146 and U-turn at the Route 146A interchange.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This work is part of the $196 million Route 146 Reconstruction Project. It is replacing multiple bridges, repaving 8 miles of road and eliminating congestion at the intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146. Approximately 171,000 vehicles use Route 146 daily. Project completion is scheduled for summer 2026.