Travel Advisory: Short Duration Closures Scheduled for Steel Beam Placement on I-95 at The Eddy Street Bridge in Providence

As part of its ongoing operation to replace the Eddy Street Bridge, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has scheduled temporary short duration overnight closures of I-95 at the Eddy Street Bridge in Providence for steel beam placement.

The temporary closures, up to 25 minutes in length, are scheduled weeknights from midnight to 5 a.m. and may occur more than once each night depending on the progress of each operation as follows:

• Tuesday and Wednesday nights, July 14 and 15: I-95 North at the Eddy Street Bridge.

• Thursday and Sunday nights, July 16 and 19: I-95 South at the Eddy Street Bridge.

The replacement of the Eddy Street Bridge is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project, which is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.