Prolific Pulse Press announces the release of 'My Soul to Keep' by Sarah Merritt Ryan
“My Soul to Keep” is a deeply personal collection of sonnets exploring walking with God through life's darkest seasons, as a tested living relationship.
Many poems speak from a woman's perspective to the wounds of broken relationships, yet all are held within a larger story of survival and grace.
What sets this collection apart is its destination: not mere survival, but praise — the act of thanksgiving that cleanses the heart and opens the soul to wholeness, peace, and renewed purpose.
This collection is ideal for readers of inspirational poetry, devotional literature, and personal narratives of resilience.
“My Soul to Keep” offers a compelling reminder that suffering need not have the final word. Through every trial and every triumph, Sarah Merritt Ryan celebrates the enduring power of hope, love, and faith through growing and making meaning out of suffering.
VIDEO LINKS:
Prolific Pulse Channel on Youtube: https://youtu.be/AhRJeIwlgGU
Prolific Pulse Press Podcast Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j4H9DLmFNsgwa2ZXlZPTO?si=Q8cqHVU1RpOOgAEm9UTVAg
WORDS FROM READERS AND REVIEWERS
“Super thought provoking… the vulnerability, the heart-wrenching honesty, the beautiful imagery with the use of nature, the evident deep connection to God, and most of all the overriding message of hope!”
— Ellen Kolman, award-winning Christian children's author
“A raw and emotional journey of personal suffering, and each sonnet… becomes a lifeline of survival… Ryan leaves the reader with a warm feeling of redemption.”
— Glennie Moore, MDiv., author of Echoes of Destiny
“Sarah Merritt Ryan's collection will resonate with readers who value authenticity and understand that faith grows strongest amidst the turmoil of life's struggles. It is a book to read slowly and reflectively, and to return to hope.”
—Munmun Samanta (Sam) Author of “Yellow Chrysanthemum” (India)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sarah Merritt Ryan is a North Carolina native writing from a Christian perspective on faith and suffering; My Soul to Keep is her first book. After three psychotic breaks and a schizophrenia diagnosis, she has been symptom-free for 14 years, going on to marry, give birth to a son, and rebuild her career. She is now a writer, speaker, and Certified Peer Support Specialist advocating for emotional recovery from psychotic disorders. She works at the UNC School of Medicine creating and facilitating support groups tailored to level of recovery from psychosis. She has a blog on Psychology Today called Healing Mind, a blog on Life Effects by Teva Pharmaceuticals, and has been published in Writer’s Digest and Schizophrenia Bulletin Open. She was named a 2024 Hometown Hero by the NC Courage Professional Women’s Soccer Team, Lenovo, and NAMI Wake County. She holds degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State.
BOOK DETAILS AT A GLANCE
Title: My Soul to Keep: Faith in the Midst of Suffering Leads to Deliverance and Praise
Author: Sarah Merritt Ryan
Genre: Poetry
Publisher: Prolific Pulse Press LLC
Publication Date: July 15, 2026
ISBN: 978-1-962374-94-1, 978-1-962374-95-8
Format: Paperback, ePub
Pages: 66
List Price: Paperback-$14.95, ePub- $4.99
Availability: The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major distributors
LINKS FOR PURCHASE:
https://www.amazon.com/My-Soul-Keep-Suffering-Deliverance/dp/1962374947/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2YQDX3RF0B194&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Wc7MaeVHktqcbWCUwK6Dszj3hGKiyCAUceFNbTMrrXE.wuQqoMcjelVD9ke0DuNbePsezD5SrPw3BaHMxOow5zE&dib_tag=se&keywords=sarah+merritt+ryan+my+soul+to+keep&qid=1784475285&sprefix=sarah+merritt+ryan+my+soul+to+keep%2Caps%2C159&sr=8-1
https://www.amazon.com/s?i=digital-text&rh=p_27%3ASarah%2BMerritt%2BRyan&s=relevancerank&text=Sarah+Merritt+Ryan
https://www.walmart.com/ip/My-Soul-to-Keep-Faith-in-the-Midst-of-Suffering-Leads-to-Deliverance-and-Praise-Paperback/20476508997
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/my-soul-to-keep-sarah-merritt-ryan/1150489138?ean=9781962374941
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Book Launch Interview with Sarah Merritt Ryan for My Soul to Keep
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