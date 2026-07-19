Prolific Pulse Press announces the release of 'My Soul to Keep' by Sarah Merritt Ryan

Sarah Merritt Ryan, author of My Soul to Keep

“My Soul to Keep” is a deeply personal collection of sonnets exploring walking with God through life's darkest seasons, as a tested living relationship.

There can be meaning to suffering and a pathway forward with God, even when you feel lost and hopeless.” — Sarah Merritt Ryan

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “My Soul to Keep” is a deeply personal collection of sonnets exploring what it means to walk with God through life's darkest seasons—faith not as a smooth path, but as a living relationship tested and strengthened through suffering.Many poems speak from a woman's perspective to the wounds of broken relationships, yet all are held within a larger story of survival and grace.What sets this collection apart is its destination: not mere survival, but praise — the act of thanksgiving that cleanses the heart and opens the soul to wholeness, peace, and renewed purpose.This collection is ideal for readers of inspirational poetry, devotional literature, and personal narratives of resilience.“My Soul to Keep” offers a compelling reminder that suffering need not have the final word. Through every trial and every triumph, Sarah Merritt Ryan celebrates the enduring power of hope, love, and faith through growing and making meaning out of suffering.VIDEO LINKS:Prolific Pulse Channel on Youtube: https://youtu.be/AhRJeIwlgGU Prolific Pulse Press Podcast Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j4H9DLmFNsgwa2ZXlZPTO?si=Q8cqHVU1RpOOgAEm9UTVAg WORDS FROM READERS AND REVIEWERS“Super thought provoking… the vulnerability, the heart-wrenching honesty, the beautiful imagery with the use of nature, the evident deep connection to God, and most of all the overriding message of hope!”— Ellen Kolman, award-winning Christian children's author“A raw and emotional journey of personal suffering, and each sonnet… becomes a lifeline of survival… Ryan leaves the reader with a warm feeling of redemption.”— Glennie Moore, MDiv., author of Echoes of Destiny“Sarah Merritt Ryan's collection will resonate with readers who value authenticity and understand that faith grows strongest amidst the turmoil of life's struggles. It is a book to read slowly and reflectively, and to return to hope.”—Munmun Samanta (Sam) Author of “Yellow Chrysanthemum” (India)ABOUT THE AUTHORSarah Merritt Ryan is a North Carolina native writing from a Christian perspective on faith and suffering; My Soul to Keep is her first book. After three psychotic breaks and a schizophrenia diagnosis, she has been symptom-free for 14 years, going on to marry, give birth to a son, and rebuild her career. She is now a writer, speaker, and Certified Peer Support Specialist advocating for emotional recovery from psychotic disorders. She works at the UNC School of Medicine creating and facilitating support groups tailored to level of recovery from psychosis. She has a blog on Psychology Today called Healing Mind, a blog on Life Effects by Teva Pharmaceuticals, and has been published in Writer’s Digest and Schizophrenia Bulletin Open. She was named a 2024 Hometown Hero by the NC Courage Professional Women’s Soccer Team, Lenovo, and NAMI Wake County. She holds degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State.BOOK DETAILS AT A GLANCETitle: My Soul to Keep: Faith in the Midst of Suffering Leads to Deliverance and PraiseAuthor: Sarah Merritt RyanGenre: PoetryPublisher: Prolific Pulse Press LLCPublication Date: July 15, 2026ISBN: 978-1-962374-94-1, 978-1-962374-95-8Format: Paperback, ePubPages: 66List Price: Paperback-$14.95, ePub- $4.99Availability: The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major distributorsLINKS FOR PURCHASE:MEDIA INQUIRIESWe encourage media, reviewers, and readers to contact us. For review copies, interviews, or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.Prolific Pulse Press LLC📧 admin@prolificpulse.comContact:Prolific Pulse Press, LLCEmail: admin@prolificpulse.comWebsite: www.ProlificPulse.com

Book Launch Interview with Sarah Merritt Ryan for My Soul to Keep

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