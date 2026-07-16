New Book Encourages Women to Embrace Infidelity

Chicago Author Reframes Cheating as an Inevitable Reality

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue Books announced today the release of Funny Things Happen, a book that portrays polyamory as the future of modern love.More than a decade after Tiger Woods’ affairs shocked the world, Chicago author Brooklyn Marie’s new novel, Funny Things Happen, flips the script, humorously imagining a world where women openly embrace infidelity instead of rejecting it.A 2024 Kensey Institute research study found that nearly half of married men have reported extramarital affairs, a figure likely underestimated due to underreporting. Given these statistics, the author encourages women to consider accepting, rather than resisting or denying, the realities of infidelity.While Tiger Woods is no poster child for American men, he does exemplify a broader truth: some men will stray, regardless of circumstances. Funny Things Happen uses outrageous storytelling to shine a light on these realities and to inspire open-minded conversations about unconventional relationships.Brooklyn Marie is fascinated by the unusual and different in both real life and fiction. She is a former book reviewer for Publishers Weekly and Kirkus Reviews. Her most precious possession is her journal, and the only thing she loves more than books and dogs is people. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.Review copies are available upon request at roguebookspress@gmail.com.

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