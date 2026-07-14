Documentary 'Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam'-- to Screen @ The 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival

Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam - Poster Official Selection - The 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival Stichting Stolpersteine

The documentary is a deep reminder about the importance of remembrance and of the need for each of us to contribute to a better world by expressing humanity into our daily lives” — Maclovia Martel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam,” is playing as part of the Documentary Shorts program at the 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival . The screening is scheduled for Saturday July 25, 2026 12:00 p.m. JCCSF: Kanbar Hall, 3200 California Street San Francisco."Tracks", directed by Maclovia Martel, and produced by Michael Potter, and Margaret McCarthy of Free Radical Productions, features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones.According to Martel, “making the film was an immersive experience. The documentary is a deep reminder about the importance of remembrance and of the need for each of us to contribute to a better world by expressing humanity into our daily lives”.This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.Tracks explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims in front of the homes they once lived along the central canals in Amsterdam. A core theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live. The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 125,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,860 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.The filmmakers of “Tracks” are seeking to help establish a YouTube channel available to all video and film content creators who have stories related to Stolpersteine memorial stones. The filmmakers hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of stolpersteine memorial stones. This open platform will be opened for all to capture and share the amazing stories and impact behind each of these stones.About “ Stichting Stolpersteine The mission of the Amsterdam foundation for Stumbling Stones is to keep alive the memory of the victims of National Socialism during and around the Second World War in Amsterdam by participating in the Stolpersteine project created by the artist Gunter Demnig.About the San Francisco Jewish Film FestivalThe 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival embodies the belief that film is far more than entertainment—it is a powerful catalyst for understanding, dialogue, and action. By showcasing compelling stories that illuminate the richness and diversity of Jewish cultures and identities, the Festival demonstrates how cinema can challenge perspectives, foster meaningful conversations, and inspire both personal reflection and societal change. In an increasingly interconnected world, film remains one of our most vital forms of cultural communication, bridging communities and helping audiences imagine a more informed and compassionate future."TRACKS": AWARDS & ACCOLADESHonored for "Tracks" Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize @ the London Discover Film FestivalNew York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary ShortBrussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary ShortToronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best CinematographyLondon - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - WinnerThe Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - WinnerFilm Pittsburgh - Robinson International Short Film CompetitionSemi-Finalist- 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection- Atlanta Jewish Film Festival - Offficial Selection- London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Official Selection- 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival - Official Selection- Berlin International Art Film Festival - Official Selection- New York City Independent Film Festival - Official Selection- Brooklyn Film Festival - Official Selection- 23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival - Official Selection- Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France - Official Selection- Vancouver Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection- Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas - Official Selection- Brussels World Film Festival - Official Selection- Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Official Selection- ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam - Official Selection- 7th Annual Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival- 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival- Atlanta Jewish Film Festival- The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York- Fine Arts Film Festival- Universe Multicultural Film Festival- 35th Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival- 7th Annual Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival- Film Pittsburgh - Robinson International Short Film- Berlin International Art Film Festival- The Discover Film Awards- BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival, London- 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival- New York City Independent Film Festival- Brooklyn Film Festival- Beverly Hills Film Festival- Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France- Vancouver Jewish Film Festival- Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas -- Brussels World Film Festival- Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival- ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam

"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"

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