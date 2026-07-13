MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela appeals to operators to collect licences or risk cancellation

Over 400 operating licences risk cancellation due to non-collection

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is appealing to operators who have applied for operating licenses, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licences or risk cancellation.

This follows the Department’s significant progress in improving internal operational capacity and streamline administrative processes to improve turnaround times.

The Department has, however, noted that over four hundred valid operating licences remain uncollected despite the considerable progress being made.

Operators who have received SMSs or communication through their associations have until Friday, 14 August 2026 to collect their operating licences. Failure to act within the stipulated period, may result in the cancellation of the issued operating licence, requiring operators to restart the process in accordance with applicable legislation.

Since November 2025, the Department has prioritised the issuing of operating licences to qualifying public transport operators as part of the Department's commitment to reducing the backlog and ensuring compliant operators are able to operate legally.

Over two thousand (2000) valid operating licences have been handed over to compliant minibus taxi and scholar transport operators during the period.

MEC Diale-Tlabela reiterated the Department remains committed to contributing to regulatory compliance and facilitating a more efficient, transparent and responsive public transport system.

“We are calling on applicants, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licenses. We encourage them to collect their operating licences without delay, so they can continue to operate legally and contribute to safer roads across Gauteng,” said the MEC.

On Friday, 10 July 2026, the Department had issued two hundred and eight (208) operating licences to compliant public transport operators at the Derek Masoek Regional Office in Johannesburg.

This ongoing initiative forms part of the Department’s commitment to improving regulatory compliance, enhancing service delivery, and supporting a safe, reliable, and efficient public transport system across Gauteng.

Operating licences play a critical role in ensuring that public transport operators are legally authorised to provide services, while contributing to a well-regulated and sustainable transport sector that serves the needs of commuters across the province.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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