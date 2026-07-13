SADC Ministers for Energy and Water convene Joint Meeting to advance Regional Energy Security and Water Sustainability, 14 to 17 Jul

SADC Ministers responsible for Energy and Water to convene joint meeting to advance Regional Energy Security and Water Sustainability

Gaborone, Botswana, 08 July 2026: SADC Ministers responsible for Energy and Water will convene a Joint Meeting from 14 to 17 July 2026 in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, in a hybrid format to deliberate on strategic issues aimed at strengthening regional energy security, improving water resource management, and accelerating sustainable socio-economic development across the SADC region.

The meeting will bring together Ministers, Senior Officials, representatives of the SADC Secretariat, Regional Institutions, Cooperating Partners and other stakeholders to review progress in implementing regional programmes and projects in the energy and water sectors, while providing policy direction on emerging priorities. The Republic of South Africa, as Chair of the relevant SADC Sectoral Committees, will host the meeting.

On the energy agenda, Ministers will review the status of electricity demand and supply across the SADC region and assess progress in implementing regional energy projects designed to strengthen energy security. Discussions will also focus on expanding renewable energy deployment, promoting energy efficiency, advancing the implementation of the Dar es Salaam Declaration on Mission 300 to increase electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, and promoting the development of hydrocarbons infrastructure, including fuel pipelines and storage facilities. Ministers will further deliberate on emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, smart grids and electric mobility, progress towards a regional Just Energy Transition Framework, clean cooking initiatives, and the outcomes of the 2026 SADC Sustainable Energy Week.

In the water sector, Ministers will consider progress made in implementing regional water and sanitation projects, transboundary water initiatives coordinated through River Basin Organisations and Shared Water Institutions, as well as the implementation of previous Council decisions. The meeting will also review progress under the SADC Groundwater Programme and the SADC Water Fund, while considering the extension of the implementation period for the Fifth Regional Strategic Action Plan (RSAP-V) to 2030. In addition, Ministers will discuss the review of the 2

Revised Protocol on Shared Watercourses, human capacity development, and the Regional Research Agenda.

The Joint Meeting forms part of SADC's continued efforts to promote regional integration through coordinated policy implementation, sustainable infrastructure development, improved access to reliable energy services, enhanced water security, climate resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

Outcomes of the meeting are expected to provide strategic guidance for accelerating the implementation of regional programmes that contribute to achieving the objectives of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030), the African Union Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communication and Public Relations, email; blopi@sadc.int or Ms. Anethe Mtambanengwe, email; amtambanengwe@sadc.int and cc prinfo@sadc.int.

For Water and Sanitation, RSA: Ms Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson of the Department of Water and Sanitation, email mavasaw@dws.gov.za/ 060 561 8935 or Mr Cornelius Monama, Spokesperson for Minister of Water and Sanitation, email monamac@dws.gov.za / 083 271 0808.

For Electricity and Energy, RSA: Ms Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson for Minister of Electricity and Energy.

Email: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

Cell: 082 084 5566

Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi, Head of Communication

Email Makhosonke.Buthelezi@dee.gov.za

Cell: 082 359 5584.

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