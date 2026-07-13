Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on Jayden Adams' passing
We mourn the loss of a young life: Jayden Adams
The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport is saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams.
Adams, 25, started his football career at the academy and later the team at Stellenbosch FC, before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2025. He was chosen to represent South Africa as part of Team Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Football World Cup.
Head of Department, Guy Redman, said: “Jayden was a dedicated young footballer, with a bright future ahead. His death is a sad moment for the football fraternity, as well as for the broader sporting community across our country. Jayden had so much to give to his sport. His path was tragically cut short, and we are shocked at his sudden passing. He did a lot for sport in our country in his short lifetime – as a sportsman and role-model for young aspiring footballers.”
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jayden’s family, friends and football family. May the memories he made on and off the field, keep his legacy alive for many years to come.
Media Enquiries:
Tania Colyn
Head of Communications
Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport
Cell: 076 093 4914
#GovZAUpdates
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